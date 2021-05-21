The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday asked the G20 countries to spend 50,000 million dollars to guarantee the vaccination of 40% of the world’s population by the end of the year, something necessary to achieve the reactivation of the global economy.

During her speech at the G20 health conference held virtually in Rome (Italy), the Fund’s managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, remarked that “there is no lasting end to the economic crisis unless the health crisis is over“.

“No country can return to normal until all countries can defeat the pandemic,” Georgieva said.

For this reason, the Fund launched a proposal valued at 50,000 million dollars, with the aim of accelerating the distribution of vaccines for developing countries until at least 40% of the population is inoculated by the end of the year and 60% by June 2022.

Currently, only 9.5% of the world’s population has received at least one dose of any of the available vaccines, the vast majority in advanced economies.

The regional disparity is huge: at the end of April less than 2% of Africa’s population has been vaccinated, while in the US 40% and in Europe 20% of the inhabitants have received at least one injection.

To achieve this, the IMF indicated that it is It is necessary to increase the funds of the COVAX initiative, donate surplus doses in rich countries and free the international flow of raw materials and vaccines.

Of those 50,000 million, 35,000 would be financed by contributions from advanced economies and the private sector, and the remaining 15,000 million through financing available in multilateral institutions, such as the World Bank and the IMF itself.

Without these urgent actions, the agency remarked, many developing countries will have to wait until the end of 2022 to be able to contain the pandemic of COVID-19, which has already claimed the lives of more than 3.5 million people.

Source: agencies