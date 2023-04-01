Argentina’s Economy Minister Sergio Massa (center left) meets with IMF Number Two Gita Gopinath in Washington on March 29, 2023. MINISTRY OF ECONOMY OF ARGENTINA (MINISTRY OF ECONOMY OF ARGENT)

The board of directors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved this Friday the fourth revision of the agreement signed with Argentina in January 2022. The decision automatically releases a transfer of 5,400 million dollars that the Casa Rosada will use in part to pay maturities that it has with the same organism. The decision also supposes the easing of the goal of accumulation of international reserves to which Argentina had committed a year and a half ago, which has become unattainable as a result of an unprecedented drought.

“The Executive Board of the IMF concluded the fourth review of the extended agreement within the framework of the Extended Facility of the IMF (SAP) for Argentina. The Board’s decision allows for an immediate disbursement of $5.4 billion, bringing total disbursements under the agreement to around $28.9 billion,” the Fund said in a statement signed in Washington. The money will barely swell the coffers of the Central Bank, because more than half will immediately return to the IMF to cover maturities, as established in the debt refinancing agreement for 44,000 million dollars assumed by Argentina in 2018.

The Argentine government managed last week to get the IMF to reduce the reserve accumulation goal assumed for December 2023, of 12,000 million dollars. The argument of the Casa Rosada, which the Fund accepted, was that the drought, the worst in 60 years, will produce losses of up to 20,000 million dollars in income from agro-industrial exports. Far from adding funds, the Argentine Central Bank had the worst first quarter of the last 20 years, with a negative balance of 3,000 million dollars. The monetary entity loses its dollars day by day in an attempt to contain the price of the currency on the black market and to satisfy the demand of importers. On Wednesday, the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, announced a new “agricultural dollar”, at a higher exchange value in pesos than the official one, to encourage exporters in the sector to settle the proceeds of their sales with the Central Bank.

The final objective of the Government is to maintain the value of the peso and avoid a devaluation that would be catastrophic, at least until the end of the mandate of the Peronist Alberto Fernández, next December. The Casa Rosada will undergo a fifth review before the primary elections in August and another before the general elections in October 2023. The flexibility in the accumulation of reserves, and the forecast that it will be able to comply with the new commitments, give a bit of oxygen in an electoral scenario that is especially complicated for Peronism.

The new deal is just a momentary respite. The IMF said that the obligation to reduce this year’s fiscal red to 1.9% of GDP remains in force “through continuous spending controls, better targeting of energy subsidies and social assistance, and better prioritization of the capital expenditure”. To do this, the Government will have to further adjust public spending and drastically reduce the subsidies that it still maintains on energy. In this way, the State will be able to reduce the pressure on the accounts, but in exchange for the rates going up and putting even more pressure on inflation, which already exceeds 100%.

Containing the CPI is the main concern of Minister Massa and his team, a battle that is losing. Inflation shot above 6% in February and the forecasts for March are even worse. The rise in prices had an impact in the second half of last year on poverty, which grew by almost three points compared to the previous six months. The crisis has political consequences: as social bad humor increases, the electoral possibilities of Peronism are reduced.

