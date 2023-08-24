The Minister of Economy and candidate for president of Argentina, Sergio Massa, in Washington. WILL OLIVER (EFE)

The Argentine government receives an economic lifeline two months before the general elections. The executive board of the International Monetary Fund approved this Wednesday the agreed disbursement of 7,500 million dollars, which will strengthen the meager reserves of the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic. The funds come at a critical time for the ruling Peronism: the episodes of looting in recent days have revived the fear of another fall for Argentina from the precipice.

The IMF authorized the disbursement after approving the fifth and sixth revision of the agreement signed with the South American country to refinance the debt that it has been carrying since 2018 and that it has not been able to repay within the established deadlines. In a statement, the IMF admitted that Argentina missed its reserve accumulation and fiscal deficit reduction targets due to an “unprecedented drought and policy deviations.” Even so, he voted in favor of the new economic aid package to “safeguard stability and strengthen sustainability in the medium term.”

In the medium term there is the electoral appointment of October 22 and, if necessary, that of November 19. On that second date, the second round would be held between the two candidates for president with the most votes if none of them wins with more than 45% of the votes or 40% with ten points away from the second. If the results of the August 13 primaries are repeated, the final battle would be between Javier Milei, a candidate for the far-right party La Libertad Avanza who obtained 30% of the votes, and Patricia Bullrich, representative of the conservative coalition Together for the Change, which was less than two points away. However, the 27% of the votes that supported the ruling Peronism and the unknown represented by the 31% of the electorate that abstained leave all options open.

The government took it for granted that the IMF’s executive board would approve the agreement agreed upon in July by its technical team after months of tough negotiations. The entry of foreign currency is a temporary relief. “This disbursement guarantees a framework of stability for Argentina until the end of November,” announced the Minister of Economy and presidential candidate for Peronism, Sergio Massa, at a press appearance. At that time, when the name of the president-elect will be known, the international organization must approve the seventh revision of the agreement, on which the disbursement of another 2.7 billion dollars depends.

With no central bank reserves, Argentina knocked on numerous doors to meet its latest debt maturities. It received a loan of one billion dollars from the CAF – Inter-American Development Bank and another equivalent to 770 million dollars from Qatar, which will be returned when it receives an injection from the IMF. China provided the remaining funds thanks to a coin swap.

Meetings with candidates

Massa traveled to Washington to meet with the head of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva. Last week, the international organization held virtual meetings with the Bullrich and Milei teams to learn about their economic proposals. The two opposition rivals have anticipated that they will eliminate the exchange restrictions imposed by the Government, which have fragmented the market into multiple prices, which range from 365 pesos per dollar according to the official value to 735 pesos per dollar at which it is exchanged in the parallel market or blue. In the middle is the exchange rate of the so-called financial dollars, which individuals and companies use to obtain foreign currency through stock market operations.

The Minister of Economy reported that the IMF authorized the Government to intervene in the exchange market to sustain the value of financial dollars and thus transmit “a situation of control of one of the variables of uneasiness.” In addition, he anticipated that on Friday he will announce measures aimed at alleviating the blow due to the general increase in prices after the 18% devaluation of the peso on the Monday after the primary elections.

Alberto Fernández faces the final stretch of his presidency with popularity on the ground and the country on the verge of a new fire. “I ask all Argentines to take great care of tranquility and social peace,” he said this Wednesday, alluding to the looting that has the country in suspense and for which there are already close to a hundred detainees. Massa added that the affected merchants will be financially compensated and the work of the judges and prosecutors in charge of cases opened for robberies in different provinces will be supervised so that they apply the full weight of the law. “What cannot happen to us is that these criminals enter through one door of the police station and leave through the other,” said the Peronist candidate in an electoral tone.

The winner at the polls will take office as president of Argentina on December 10, 40 years after the recovery of democracy. He will receive a country with the highest inflation in the last three decades – it is expected to be around 140% at the end of the year – and more than 40% of the population with incomes below the poverty line.

