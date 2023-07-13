Islamabad (agencies)

The International Monetary Fund announced that its board of directors approved yesterday a $3 billion bailout program for Pakistan over nine months.

Pakistan and the IMF reached a staff level agreement late last month to provide much-needed funding to the cash-strapped country.

Last Friday, the Pakistani Cabinet approved the “Pakistan Investment Policy” for the year 2023, which aims to attract between 20 and 25 billion dollars in investments, according to informed sources told the “Geonos” website.

The sources indicated that this policy was reached after consultations with the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation, and federal and regional institutions. The new policy calls for abolishing the minimum percentage of ownership rights for foreign investments, allowing foreigners to invest in all sectors except for six sectors that the sources did not disclose.

According to the new policy, any foreign investor can transfer all of his profits abroad in his country’s national currency, and the sources said: “Special protection will be provided to foreign investors.”