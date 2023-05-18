The fund said that the program approved by its board of directors extends over 36 months under the extended credit facility.

For her part, the Fund’s Director General, Kristina Georgieva, indicated that the loan aims to “re-establish macroeconomic stability and debt-servicing capacity, as well as implement far-reaching reforms to enhance resilience and lay the foundations for stronger and more inclusive growth.”

She added that addressing the imbalances in the public budget is a “central element of the program,” as well as “maintaining the stability of the financial sector.”

The loan also aims to “control inflation and rebuild the country’s foreign exchange reserves,” according to the director-general.

The economic crisis worsened in Ghana due to the repercussions of the war in Ukraine.

Although Ghana is a major producer of cocoa and gold, and it also has reserves of gas and oil, its debt burden has exploded, like other countries in sub-Saharan Africa, as a result of the repercussions of the Covid-19 epidemic and the war in Ukraine.

Over the past years, the Ghanaian government has collected nearly $17 billion in euro bonds at cheap interest rates to carry out development projects, but with central banks starting to raise interest rates to control inflation, Ghana found itself outside the international debt markets, with growing concerns about its ability To pay what it owed, which prompted it to obtain exemption from the International Monetary Fund in 2022, and to seek the financing program that was agreed upon.