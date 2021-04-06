The world economy will recover faster than the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had initially anticipated, the agency said in a report on Tuesday.

In this study, the IMF substantially modified its growth forecast for 2021 and 2022, up to 6% and 4.4%, respectively.

The rectification of these projections is based on the stimulus measures in countries such as the United States or Japan, as well as in the progress of the vaccination campaign.

IMF Director Kristalina Georgieva. The agency modified its growth predictions for 2021. Photo: REUTER

The agency, however, also warned that there will be divergences in the pace of recovery between countries and economic sectors.

Compared to its latest macroeconomic projections, published last January, the IMF increased its forecast of world GDP growth for 2021 by half a percentage point, to 6%, while that of 2022, it raised it two tenths, to 4.4%.

Likewise, the institution highlighted that the response to the recession caused by COVID-19 will make “probably its scars are smaller than those of the 2009 crisis“.

However, the Fund warned in its ‘World Economic Outlook’ report that emerging and low-income economies have been hit the hardest, and it is expected that suffer greater losses in the medium and long term, with a slower rate of recovery than in advanced economies.

The acceleration of the vaccination campaign in the US played a role in improving prognoses. Photo: EFE

“It is estimated that close to 95 million people more have fallen below the extreme poverty line in 2020 compared to pre-pandemic projections, “the institution noted.

In turn, he recalled that learning delays have been more severe among low-income and developing countries, since they have faced more difficulties in addressing school closures.

In this sense, the IMF expects advanced economies to grow by 5.1% in 2021, compared to the 4.3% expected in January, and 3.6% next year, half a point more than previously anticipated.

Emerging economies, meanwhile, will grow 6.7% in 2021, compared to 6.3% previously estimated, and 5% in 2022, in line with the previous forecast.

Beyond 2022, it projects that global growth will moderate to 3.3% in the medium term, as a consequence of the persistent damage in the supply potential of market economies, both advanced and emerging, and slower growth of the workforce due to the aging of the population.

This is why it forecasts that, until 2024, GDP levels will remain well below the projected trajectory before the pandemic for most countries.

In this way, the institution led by Kristalina Georgieva speaks of an incomplete recovery and “multiple speeds”, with differences not only between countries, but also between different economic sectors.

This implies an increase in inequality, while warning of the divergences that are also observed between the valuation of assets in the market and the rest of the economy.

In any case, the Fund warned that its projections are under a high degree of uncertainty, with numerous factors that can influence the rise or fall, underlining that they largely depend on how the race between vaccines and disease develops. .

In this sense, a greater Progress in vaccination would be a boost to the upside for prognosis, while the appearance of new variants of the virus that escape the effect of vaccines would lead to a significant downward revision.

“The mission is not over yet,” the IMF said.

For the organism, there is still a lot of work to do to complete recovery and recognizes the increasing difficulty for policy makers, due to high uncertainty, to cushion the impact on revenues during new periods of intermittent activity by having much less space than was available at the beginning of the crisis.

The United States leads the recovery

The new IMF projections represent a renewed boost to the economic outlook for the United States, whose GDP is expected to grow 6.4% in 2021, compared to 5.1% projected last January, and 3.5% in 2022, one percentage point more than previously anticipated, as a consequence of the effect of the new stimulus measures approved.

In this way, the institution trusts that the US economy is one of the first to return to pre-pandemic levels, pointing out that during the first half of 2021, the world’s leading power will recover the activity of the end of 2019.

Likewise, the institution also modified its forecasts for Japan. It foresees a growth of up to 3.3% for this year, and 2.5% the following, which represents an increase of two and one tenth, respectively, as reflection of the new approved stimuli.

.This will allow the Japanese economy to return to the prepandemic level throughout the second half of 2021.

The IMF is confident that the US $ 1.9 trillion (1.6 trillion) stimulus plan approved in the US will have positive side effects for its trading partners.

In this way, it has increased its previous growth projection in 2021 for the euro zone by two tenths, up to 4.4%, as well as that of next year, up to 3.8%.

“In the first quarter of 2021, the United States is expected to recover the activity levels of the end of 2019, while Japan would do so in the second half. In the euro area and the United Kingdom, activity is expected to continue until 2022. keep below the levels of the end of 2019, “said the entity.

The report attributes these divergences to the differences in public health and behavioral responses to the virusas well as the flexibility and adaptability of economic activity to low mobility, pre-existing trends and structural rigidities prior to the crisis.

Outside of advanced economies, new IMF forecasts suggest that China, which recovered its level of pre-pandemic activity last year, will grow by 8.4% in 2021, three tenths more than anticipated in January, although for 2022 the institution maintains its growth forecast at 5.6%.

Alternative scenarios

On the other hand, as has become customary during the pandemic, the IMF proposes a more optimistic scenario in the event that vaccination goes faster than expected.

This scenario would allow it to raise global expansion by just under half a percentage point in 2021, and by almost one percentage point growth in 2022, although this momentum would moderate significantly from 2023 to close to the baseline scenario.

In this case, advanced economies would probably benefit the most, with growth of around half a percentage point above the baseline scenario, and more than 1% in 2022.

Emerging economies, for their part, would see their expansion accelerated by 25 basis points this year, and 75 basis points the next.

However, under the hypothesis of a longer delay in reaching herd immunity (between 6 months in the case of advanced economies and 9 months in that of emerging economies) the IMF poses another scenario: a reduction in the global growth rate of around 1.5 percentage points in 2021 compared to the forecast 6%, and a cut of another percentage point in 2022, when the institution anticipates growth of 4.4% in its base scenario.

source: agencies