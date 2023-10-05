The two international financial institutions are seeking to evolve and reorganize in pursuit of global climate goals, while continuing to support emerging market and developing economies struggling to repay accumulated debt.

This year’s meetings will be held in the city of Marrakesh, just weeks after the devastating earthquake in the region, which resulted in the death of about 3,000 people.

The event will be the first of its kind on the African continent in half a century and will focus on building economic resilience, ensuring structural reforms and reviving global cooperation, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Quota repair

The Director-General of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, will launch the meetings with a speech delivered in the city of Abidjan in Ivory Coast on Thursday, in which she sets out her policy priorities for the upcoming meetings.

The IMF is engaged in negotiations to raise financing levels by increasing the quotas paid by member countries.

The United States, which has a minority capable of blocking decisions within the Fund, has indicated that it will support increasing the quotas contributed by all members, in a move that will keep the overall voting power of member states unchanged.

Although the move is popular in the United States, it would prevent other countries, including India and China, from increasing their voting shares in the International Monetary Fund despite the major economic changes in recent years.

The Fund also seeks to fill the shortfall in popular concessional lending facilities for low- and middle-income countries exhausted by the pandemic and the Ukraine war.

It may also consider making changes to its administrative structure to amplify the voices of developing economies, including those from sub-Saharan Africa.

Climate finance

This year’s annual meetings will be the first for World Bank President Ajay Banga, the former CEO of MasterCard who was elected on a pledge to boost private sector financing for the transition to renewable energy sources.

Since assuming power, Banga has stated that he plans to reform the bank’s dual mission of alleviating poverty and supporting shared prosperity to include climate change.

“I believe that the dual goals must change to eradicating poverty, but on a habitable planet, given the interconnected nature of our crises,” he said at a conference in New York last month.

He added that proposals to reform the World Bank’s balance sheet from countries including the United States and Saudi Arabia could add up to $125 billion in additional lending capacity if passed.

This would represent a significant increase for the Development Bank, which mobilized financing of just over $100 billion last year.

But achieving this is likely to take a long time, according to a policy advisor at the Center for Climate Change Research (E3G).

Agence France-Presse reported that Banga’s plans “will certainly not be achieved next week, as he will need to prove this principle first.”

Even if these changes are made, they will likely be insufficient to deal with the amount of financing needed by climate change.

The World Bank estimates that developing countries will need $2.4 trillion annually over the next seven years to deal alone with the costs of climate change, conflict and pandemics.

Debt crisis

While the World Bank and International Monetary Fund seek to reorganize to deal with climate change, many member states are trying to deal with high debt levels due to the Covid epidemic and the war in Ukraine.

During the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in April, Georgieva stated that about 15 percent of low-income countries were already suffering from a debt crisis and “an additional 45 percent are close to that.”

The World Bank announced in a recent statement that the issue is most severe in sub-Saharan Africa, where the debt crisis “is still widespread.”

Rebecca Greenspan, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), considered on Wednesday that the efforts made by the G20, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund are insufficient.

“It is very slow, because more countries need help. Therefore, we need a better mechanism to solve the debt problem more quickly,” she told reporters in Geneva, calling on world leaders to deal with the issue at annual meetings.