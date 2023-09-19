The annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank will be held next month in Marrakesh (Morocco), as initially planned. The two international economic organizations have evaluated with local authorities the situation after the strong earthquake that shook the country on September 8 and affected the Marrakesh area. Finally, they have decided to continue with the assembly, which is held every three years outside of Washington, in one of the member countries of said organizations.

The president of the World Bank, Ajay Banga, the managing director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, and the Minister of Economy and Finance of the Kingdom of Morocco, Nadia Fettah Alaoui, issued a joint statement this Monday. In it they explain that since the devastating earthquake of September 8, World Bank and IMF staff have worked in coordination with the Moroccan authorities and a team of experts to comprehensively evaluate Marrakech’s capacity to host the 2023 annual meetings.

“In carrying out this assessment, key considerations were that the meetings did not disrupt vital relief and reconstruction efforts, and that the safety of participants could be ensured. Based on a careful examination of the conclusions, the managements of the World Bank and the IMF, together with the Moroccan authorities, have agreed to proceed with holding the 2023 Annual Meetings in Marrakech from October 9 to 15, adapting the content to the circumstances”, indicates the statement, which does not specify the scope of that adaptation. The IMF website includes an extensive program to be carried out between October 9 and 15 which contains the main milestones of the annual meeting.

“Looking ahead to the Meetings, it is of utmost importance that we conduct them in a manner that does not hinder ongoing relief efforts and is respectful of the victims and the Moroccan people. In these difficult times, we believe that the Annual Meetings also provide the international community with the opportunity to support Morocco and its people, who have once again demonstrated their resilience in the face of tragedy. We also remain committed to ensuring the safety of all participants,” the statement concludes.

