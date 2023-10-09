The week-long meetings, in which finance ministers, central bank governors, company heads and other figures participate, are held in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh, a month after a violent earthquake killed about three thousand people in the region.

The Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, said during the first session of the meeting, on Monday, that Morocco “experienced a difficult moment a month ago, but emerged from it more steadfast and united than ever before.” Before that, she visited “earthquake-destroyed schools in the High Atlas Mountains,” where the affected areas are located.

It is customary for the two international financial institutions to organize their meeting every three years away from their headquarters in Washington, to be closer to their areas of activity.

The last annual meetings of the two global financial institutions in Africa date back to the year 1973, when Kenya hosted this event while some countries on the continent were still under colonial rule.

Half a century later, the African continent continues to face a series of challenges ranging from conflicts, military coups, poverty and natural disasters.

After the Covid-19 pandemic tampered with the global economy, the Russian-Ukrainian war caused a huge rise in global energy and food prices.

The World Bank warned last week that the future prospects for sub-Saharan African countries “remain bleak” amid “worsening instability” on the continent.

Kristalina Georgieva told Agence France-Presse on Thursday: “We expect better prospects for sub-Saharan Africa in 2024,” praising some countries “for their cautious handling of inflation.”

But she added, “The situation is difficult,” noting that food prices remain high, making 144 million people struggle to provide food for themselves or their families.

Georgieva stressed that she would urge rich countries and the private sector to “do more to help developing countries.”

These meetings may constitute an opportunity to reform the quota system in place.

The quotas, which are based on each country’s economic performance, determine the value of the money it should provide to the International Monetary Fund, its weight in the voting process, and the ceiling of the loans it can obtain.

Georgieva called on member states to “boost” funding levels by raising the share they must pay.

Georgieva also said that the Fund’s Executive Board would expand to add a third seat for sub-Saharan Africa, giving the continent a “stronger voice.”

As for the World Bank, the United States has confirmed that it will support raising all quotas in a move that will keep the weight of each country’s vote the same.

“The gap between the rich and the poor”

But the essential point relates to financing projects and investments, especially with regard to the priorities that the two banking institutions are working on, which are fighting poverty, supporting countries in need, as well as confronting climate change.

However, the major countries in them do not agree to raise their capital, which means greater spending on their part or enabling major emerging countries such as China and India to increase their weight within the two organizations.

The World Bank is expected to guarantee an additional $50 billion over the next ten years, thanks to various accounting processes.

But its president, Ajay Banga, hopes to raise this amount to 100 or 125 billion dollars without the need for changes in the budget structure of this institution, by increasing the contributions of economically developed countries, many of which have announced their willingness to do so.

But it is not certain that this issue will be resolved in Marrakesh.

For their part, non-governmental organizations believe that the solutions proposed by the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, which are driven by the obsession with austerity, actually widen the gap between the rich and the poor.

Activists believe that the International Monetary Fund and World Bank should focus instead on canceling the debts of the world’s poorest countries and imposing taxes on the rich.

Oxfam said that 57% of the poorest countries in the world are forced to reduce public spending by a total of $229 billion over the next five years.

Oxfam Executive Director Amitabh Bahar confirmed, “The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund are returning to Africa for the first time in decades with the same failed message.”

He said, “The International Monetary Fund is pushing the poorest countries into a starvation diet based on expenditure cuts, which increases inequality and suffering.”