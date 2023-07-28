A woman walks past a currency exchange house in downtown Buenos Aires. Enrique Garcia

The International Monetary Fund has announced this Friday that it has reached a technical agreement with Argentina to approve the last two revisions of the agreement it signed with the South American country for the refinancing of its debt, in January 2022. The Fund will release 7,500 million dollars in August to ease the Argentine economy, but the funds will not reach the South American country’s coffers until the board reviews the details during the second half of that month.

The Argentine government has celebrated that the new agreement removes the discussion on the debt with the IMF from the electoral campaign. Times, however, are not with Argentina, which has maturities for 3,000 million dollars next week. To cover the gap, the Casa Rosada has requested bridging loans from other international organizations, such as the CAF-Development Bank of Latin America.

The revision of the agreement has had the country in suspense. On Sunday, in a brief Twitter thread on its Spanish-language account, the IMF announced that its technicians had already agreed on “the central objectives and parameters” to release the last drafts of this year, with which Argentina is paying the debt it contracted. the Government of Mauricio Macri in 2018 and renegotiated in January 2022. With international reserves in negative balance, and a gap in exports of 20,000 million dollars due to the drought, Argentina had canceled its last maturity in yuan contributed by China with the Background. But the Peronist government needed to ensure the disbursements for this semester, while its current Economy Minister, Sergio Massa, tries on the presidential candidate’s suit for the October 13 elections.

Massa celebrated the agreement during a campaign tour of the northwest of the country. “It allows us to calmly go through this second part of the year marked by elections,” he said from the province of San Juan, at the foot of the Andes Mountains. Massa had started the week by juggling: on Monday, he announced new taxes on imports, restrictions on the purchase of dollars and an improvement in the exchange rate offered to the agro-export sector, while waiting to increase the reserves of the Central Bank. It was a devaluation of the peso divided by sectors that sought to please the IMF. The pre-agreement had been announced a day before, the formal agreement seemed to be falling, and Argentina needed to do well: the government had failed to meet its reserve accumulation and fiscal deficit goals during the first months of the year, it was penalized without disbursement in June , almost 4,000 million dollars, and ended up paying part of the debt for that month by appealing to the swap that has been agreed with China.

A “challenging” situation

“Argentina’s economic situation has become very challenging,” the IMF said this Friday in a statement. “Since the completion of the fourth review [en marzo de este año], Argentina’s economic situation has become very challenging due to the larger-than-expected impact of the drought on exports and tax revenues. There have also been policy slippages and delays, which have contributed to strong domestic demand and a weaker trade balance. As a result, the end of June 2023 performance criteria were not met.”

The Fund is now asking Argentina to meet its original goal of reducing the fiscal deficit by 1.9% until the end of the year (the most positive estimates are around 2.4%), and that its net international reserves, those that are not properly from the Central Bank, but are tied to a return commitment, reach 1,000 million dollars until the end of 2023, a considerable reduction from the 8,000 million requested in March. The latter have fallen around 14,000 million in the last year, amid the impact of the droughts, and in June they reached their record in red: they accumulated almost 5,000 million in negative.

The Fund has assured that Argentina will have access to some 7.5 billion dollars in August, and that it expects the next review to take place in November.

Minister Massa has celebrated the news as an opportunity to carry out the electoral campaign more calmly: the turn of August will come after the country votes in the presidential primaries and, the next review, when the name of the new president is already known . Now, the objective of the Government is to obtain the loans to ensure the maturities of the coming week. The Government assures that they will be carried out through “bridge operations” with loans from other multilateral organizations such as the CAF-Development Bank of Latin America, still pending approval.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS America newsletter and receive all the latest news in the region.