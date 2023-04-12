The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted an increase in US public debt to 122.2% of GDP. This is stated in report organizations.

It is noted that the level of public debt will continue to grow. According to the forecast, in 2024 it will grow to 125.8% of GDP, in 2025 to 129.1% of GDP. By 2028, it can reach 136.2% of GDP.

At the end of last year, the public debt of the United States is equal to 121.7% of GDP.

Earlier, on March 22, the head of the US Treasury, Janet Yellen, said that the United States was in for an economic and financial catastrophe if Congress did not agree to raise the national debt ceiling. According to her, another unfavorable consequence will be the loss of confidence on the world stage in the United States as the safest country and national currency.

On February 15, the US Congressional Budget Office warned that without an increase in the US external debt ceiling, the country could default between July and September of this year.

The next day, American leader Joe Biden promised during a speech that he would not allow a US default. He also accused the Republicans of trying to take the country’s economy “hostage”. The American leader stressed that the declaration of default in the country would be a disaster for the United States.

On February 2, it became known that Joe Biden refused to negotiate an increase in the national debt, insisting that Congress should make a decision without any conditions. On the same day, Republican Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy said that he would not allow an increase in public debt without a reform of government spending. He pointed out that the increase in public debt should be accompanied by a “change in behavior” in relation to budget spending.

In October, the US national debt for the first time in history exceeded $31 trillion. As of October 3, the country’s total debt exceeded $31 trillion, of which over $24 trillion was owed to individuals. In addition, $6.8 trillion goes to domestic holdings.