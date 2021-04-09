The ball is once again on the roof of European justice. After four controversial judgments delivered in October by the Supreme Court, two Spanish magistrates have presented preliminary questions before the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) on mortgages with IRPH, an index that, especially as of 2013, became more expensive. notably the loans with respect to those whose interest rate was linked to the Euribor. In its rulings, the plenary session of the Supreme Court established that the entities had included the IRPH in the contract in a way that was not entirely transparent, but, despite this, it refused to declare the clause that was abusive – and therefore void – it contained, because the fact that the index is published in the BOE guarantees the good faith of the lenders.

Weeks later, however, Luxembourg – whose last pronouncement on IRPH took place in March of last year – received the preliminary ruling questions that, contrary to this jurisprudence, alleged by the head of the Court of First Instance number 38 of Barcelona, ​​Francisco González de Audicana , and his counterpart of the Court of First Instance number 2 of Ibiza, Carmen Robles. At the beginning of last month, the Supreme Court announced that it was holding pending matters on IRPH until it received clarifications regarding the admission of these matters by the CJEU. These are the main questions posed by Audicana and Robles to the European judges. A first pronouncement by the EU Advocate General is scheduled for the end of the year, according to the lawyer specialized in IRPH Maite Ortiz.

Lack of information?

In the cases they are trying, the two Spanish judges believe that the bank has not provided the user with sufficient information about the IRPH and ask the CJEU if this is contrary to Community law. Audicana emphasizes that “the complete definition” of the index was not included in the contract and neither was “an informative brochure that [recogiera] its previous evolution ”, before the mortgage that contained it was signed. For Robles, the evolution of the IRPH would have had to be provided “at least during the last two years in comparison with at least another different index of habitual and widespread use in the sector at the time of the conclusion of the contract, such as the Euribor” . Does the lack of comparison go “against the requirements of good faith?” Asks Audicana.

Absence of good faith?

In the rulings that were known in November, the Supreme Court justices affirmed that they had verified a certain lack of transparency on the part of the bank when including the IRPH clause in the mortgage. However, they established that this, despite being a necessary reason, is not sufficient to declare its abusive nature. Beyond a lack of transparency, they understand that, according to European jurisprudence, for there to be abuse, there must be an imbalance between the parties during the negotiation and a lack of good faith, something that the magistrates of the High Court did not appreciate in the cases subject to their failures, since, they argue, the IRPH is an official index that is published in the BOE.

Both Audicana and Robles reject this motivation. The first asks Luxembourg if the fact of making an assessment on a possible “abusiveness” of a clause after having verified its lack of transparency, as did the Supreme Court, contravenes the European directive on consumer protection. And the second doubt that the national jurisprudence, to declare a clause that includes the IRPH null as abusive, may require that it meet “necessarily and obligatorily that it has been incorporated in a non-transparent way, there is bad faith, and also causes an imbalance between the rights and obligations of the parties to the detriment of the consumer ”. And he asks the CJEU to rule on whether the lack of transparency is not enough to declare the abusive nature of the IRPH clause.

Easy to understand?

In Robles’ opinion, the Supreme Court also ruled that it was easy for the consumer to understand that the IRPH would be always higher than the Euribor “because there is a publication in the BOE of a circular of the banking sector from 1994 that provided the method of calculation” of the index. For this reason, the entity would be exonerated “from the duty of comparative and evolutionary information to the consumer of the different most widely used benchmarks existing at the time of the loan agreement.” Robles now asks if this is contrary to community regulations.

In her preliminary questions, the judge emphasizes that the IRPH “could never be equaled or below this by its own calculation formula”, since it represents the average of the other more differential indices and commissions. “The whole can never be inferior to one of its parts,” the judge settled in an online seminar organized by the Association of Financial Users (Asufin), last Thursday. The fact that the entities did not inform the user of this and he had to pay more than he would have paid if he had had the possibility of choosing another index could be another element that violates the European directive on consumer protection, according to Robles.

Instead of IRPH, what?

If the judge understands that the mortgage contract does not subsist without the clause related to the interest rate that is eventually declared abusive, can it not offer the consumer the choice “between the nullity of the contract or its integration?”, Asks Audicana. If the CJEU’s answer is negative, both judges question that the IRPH rate initially applied in the contract – that of banks or that of savings banks, now suppressed – can be replaced by the IRPH of the group of entities, since their calculation method It is very similar to the previous ones and the effect would be the same.

Robles in his writing advocates a replacement with the “most used and widespread” Euribor. During the presentation of her preliminary questions in the virtual meeting of the Asufin, the magistrate clarified that, in her opinion, the declaration of nullity of the IRPH clause by the judge is retroactive by right, so the entity should return to the consumer the difference between what was charged with the previous index minus what would have been charged applying the Euribor. Likewise, he rejected the idea that the judge could leave the loan without interest, so that the client would go on to reimburse only the principal of the loan. “The concept of a loan involves the fact that interest is generated,” he said.

An argument that Ortiz disagrees with (“a dissuasive effect is only achieved if the contract clause is totally expelled,” he said at the same meeting), as well as Cristina Borrallo, lawyer and vice president of Asufin Baleares (“our civil code allows interest-free loans ”, he pointed out).