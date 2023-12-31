Sunday, December 31, 2023, 10:59



The Ministry of Social Policy, Families and Equality has called for subsidies amounting to 8.5 million euros for the development of projects that promote the employability and active inclusion of people in vulnerable situations for socioeconomic reasons, especially young people.

The aid, promoted by the Murcian Institute of Social Action (Imas), will go to Third Sector entities “that promote personalized itineraries for access to the labor market,” the regional government highlighted yesterday. And he pointed out that, in previous initiatives, more than 30% of the participants found employment and more than 25% improved their qualifications.

The call, published in the Borm, will benefit more than 4,000 people and is 60% financed by the European Social Fund. The projects may be developed between April 2024 and December 2025.