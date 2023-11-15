Agents from the General Information Commissariat (CGI) of the National Police launched a new anti-jihadist operation this Wednesday in which they arrested the imam of the Badajoz mosque, Adel Najjar, and five other people in Madrid, Badajoz, Zaragoza and Valencia. . Since the war in the Middle East began a little over a month ago, after the Hamas attack and Israel’s response with bombings and subsequent incursion into Gaza, police operations have taken place in Spain, while the level of security has been reinforced. terrorist alert 4 (out of 5), in the face of possible jihadist attacks, such as those that occurred precisely in recent weeks in France and Belgium. With these arrests, there are now 26 people arrested in just over a month.

The imam has been detained within the framework of an operation coordinated by the National Court and which remains open and secret, according to investigation sources. Both the mosque, in the Gurugú neighborhood, and the imam’s own house have been searched by the agents, according to the local press.

On November 7, a CGI macro-raid resulted in 14 detainees in different provinces throughout Spain: seven in Barcelona, ​​one in Lleida, one in Malaga, two in Gipuzkoa, two more in Valencia and one in Logroño. Those arrested, of Pakistani origin, had allegedly become radicalized and adhered to a fundamentalist interpretation of the Koran, the holy book of Islam.

On November 3, it was known that a young Moroccan man, Said B., 25 years old and living in Terrassa with his family, was arrested accused of encouraging terrorist attacks in Spain and for being especially combative against the Jewish community and against the LGTBI collective. Police sources revealed that he was very active on the social network TikTok, where he had 370,000 followers.

On October 27, the police also arrested in Benahavís (Málaga) Kamal Afoullah, a 51-year-old Belgian citizen of Moroccan origin, whom the Brussels authorities link to Abdesalem Lassoued, author of the jihadist attack in Brussels that cost him his life. last October 16, to two Swedish football fans in the Belgian capital.

And on October 20, they also arrested four other young people, including a couple of converts, in the towns of Huétor-Tajar (Granada), Cubelles (Barcelona), Madrid and Toledo. Those arrested are accused of “self-indoctrination with terrorist purposes, indoctrination of third parties and glorification of terrorism,” according to police sources. That same day, and given the escalation of violence in the Middle East, the acting Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, called and chaired a meeting with the representatives of the parliamentary groups with the aim of conveying to them the results of the meeting of the Terrorist Threat Assessment Table, held days before.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_