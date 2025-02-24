The exhibition ‘Antoni Tàpies. The imagination of the world ‘ It represents a significant change in the way of addressing the artist’s study from the institution itself. It is not just a review of its first decades, but a manifestation of how the museum … active and constantly review your collection in a continuous dialogue with the referents and contexts that molded Tàpies.

After a year of grandiloquent programming around the centenary, the museum now proposes an austere and essay sample that challenges the images through plural and ambiguous questions. The title underlines this ambiguity, since ‘imagination’ and ‘world’ are open concepts to multiple subjectivities.

The appointment Tour the period between 1943 and 1952fundamental in the artist’s formation, with 140 pieces, documents and archive material that allow not only to understand his work, but also recontextualize it. Its open structure breaks the linear logic to suggest unexpected connections and open roads to future investigations. With the aim of creating new stories, it offers a deep and immersive experience.

Evolution

From the beginning, the exhibition marks an emotional tone with ‘Portrait of Teresa’ (1953), which introduces the figure of The artist’s wife as a key presence in your universe. This gesture enters us in the most personal part of Tàpies and reinforces the idea of ​​exhibition as a network of relationships and links beyond the plastic work. The end of the route reinforces the affective and intellectual dimension with the inclusion of a letter from Teresa, closing the circle that began with his portrait. This gesture highlights the deeply linking character of this research on Tàpies.

One of the most interesting moments is the presentation of the mural of Club 49, which is integrated into the appointment as a cartography of the moment, allowing to understand the role of this place as an epicenter of the avant -garde in the postwar Barcelona. The documentation and associated objects expand the perception of the work, highlighting the cultural context and exchanges that marked the experimentation of the young Tàpies, in connection with popular culture in areas such as cinema, magazines or the collecting of chromos, among others .

The selection of pieces, from both the museum collection and new additions, underlines the evolution of the artist from an initial academicism to a more personal and experimental visual language. Works such as ‘Paisatge Transformat’ (1947) or its first essays with unconventional textures and materials anticipate their path to abstraction and matter, with cross-spot to currents such as surrealism, dadaism or informalism. In this sense, it is Tàpies himself, through his texts in ‘L’Art I els Seus Llocs’, who acts as a compass of his own referents.

Antoni Tàpies ‘The imagination of the world’, Antoni Tàpies Museum. Barcelona. C/ Aragon 255. Commissioners: Inma Prieto and Pablo Allepuz. Until January 25, 2026. Four stars

This exposure transcends the retrospective format and is presented as an essay in progress. The museum’s decision to periodically update the sample with new works, documents and interventions reinforces its dynamic character. It is not only an exhibition about Tàpies, but about its validity and its ability to continue generating questions. Thus, the Tàpies museum is reaffirmed as an active research space, in which the collection is not a static file, but a field in constant exploration.