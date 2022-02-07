The incredible rescue of a dog, trapped in the ice: it is alive thanks to the intervention of a loving volunteer

Today we tell you about the indispensable intervention of a named volunteer Zhang to save the life of a poor man dog got trapped in the ice.

The images that have spread on social media come from the city of Qiqihar, in China. A stray is got trapped in the icy asphalt of the road. Unfortunately the puppy had been the victim of a car accident and could no longer succeed to moversthe.

He remained motionless on the edge of the roadwayignored by all passers-by and in the end, due to the very low temperatures, he was trapped.

Fortunately, the loving volunteer learned of his situation and immediately stepped in to save his life. Would be frozen dead within a few hours.

The woman helped herself with a Elizabethan collar. She had to protect the puppy from her rescue maneuvers, preventing it from running away, biting her or getting scared.

With a shovelZhang managed to break all the ice that imprisoned the poor dog and finally after an hour, she managed to pick him up and take him to the veterinary clinic nearest. Here, a veterinary team took care of rescuing him and subjecting him to all care he needed.

This volunteer has been dedicating her life to saving her four-legged friends for 13 years.

Whenever someone reports a difficult situation to her, she intervenes and gives animal friends one second chance to be happy and loved.

Too often we underestimate the incredible job that the volunteers of every city in every part of the world do every day.

For this, we ask you not to leave the animals on the street, but to call them. These angels will help you without asking for anything in return, they will take care of the dogs and cats or any other animal and then look for them. another loving family.

Why leave them on the street to suffer and risk dying?