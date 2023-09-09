A video released this Wednesday by the police shows how a dangerous murderer climbed “walking like a crab” two walls separated by a corridor of 1.5 meters to escape from a prison in Pennsylvania, in the United States.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, has been on the run since August 31, when he escaped from the Chester County Jail.

His escape route involved scaling the same walls that another inmate had scaled earlier this year to escape.

Authorities say barbed wire was installed after the first escape, but it was clearly ineffective.

The acting warden of Chester County Jail told a news conference that the jail had hired security consultants after the May 19 escape of Igor Bolte, who told police he had relied on their knowledge of climbing. on rock to escape.

Consultants had “identified an insufficiency,” acting warden Howard Holland said, and barbed wire was installed to prevent other inmates from using the same exit route.

“While we believed our security methods were sufficient, we have been proven wrong. And now we will act quickly to improve our security measures,” Holland said.

Cavalcante was sentenced to life in prison last month after being found guilty of brutally stabbing to death his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao in April 2021 in front of their two young children.

His escape last week made headlines in his native Brazil, where he is wanted for another murder in 2017.

The video shows how he “crab-walked up a wall, through barbed wire,” Holland said, placing his hands on one wall and his feet on the other to work his way up.

After reaching the roof, both inmates were able to go down a ladder to a lower security part of the prison.

“The Human Element”

Asked how a repeat escape could happen so soon after the previous one, Holland replied: “We thought we had made adequate efforts to prevent it with the barbed wire.”

But while the prison focused on physical barriers, the acting director said they had not addressed “the human element.”

In May, an officer saw Igor Bolte escaping on video monitors, and the inmate was captured five minutes later. At the time of Cavalcante’s escape, shortly before 09:00 local time (13:00 GMT), there was a prison officer in the observation tower but he was unable to locate him.

That agent has been placed on administrative leave and is under investigation by the state attorney general.

Investigators leading the search said Wednesday that they have expanded their search perimeter amid multiple searches in recent days.

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens told reporters that Cavalcante “may be having trouble navigating” through heavily wooded terrain and may be hiding in sheds or other buildings.

Authorities on Monday began using helicopters and patrol cars to amplify an audio message recorded by Cavalcante’s mother in Brazil asking him to surrender.

Authorities are offering a reward of US$20,000 for information leading to his capture.

