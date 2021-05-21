The NHL Stanley Cup playoffs kicked off last week with gripping matchups in the fight for the championship. One of the qualifiers left an image for the memory and shock of many ice hockey fans

With the duel favorable for the Penguins 3-2, an action in goal that was about to be the equalizer for the Islanders, a fight began that lasted several minutes and had multiple open fronts.

The referees decreed that up to five players from each team were sanctioned with two minutes off the ice. The Islanders had a power play after the brawl that led to the tying goal. Their joy did not last long, since in the next action it would be the Penguins who would go ahead again in another power play after a new infraction by the locals.

In the end, the duel was resolved 5-4 for the Pittsburghs who lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.

