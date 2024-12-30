His ‘I didn’t change, I didn’t change’ sounded on dance floors across the country and he became one of the most beloved characters of the 90s, with his peculiar image, his pop music and that aesthetic that left no one indifferent. Time has passed, he stars in a series directed by the Javis about her life and musical career and today she returned to a live program to be interviewed. In front of her, Pepa Romero, who today had the lead voice in ‘And Now Sonsoles‘ (Antenna 3). WHAT seemed to be a friendly interview and one to remember will go down in history as a complicated face-to-face that was resolved as best as Pepa knew how.

Everything went out of control when they screened a video that reflected on her controversial image, as hated as it was loved, highly criticized and beaten but, in parallel, with a legion of fans who declared themselves followers of whoever was first. Tamara and now it is Yurena. Which frame in particular has aroused the singer’s ire? It was when some images of his mother, Margarita Seisdedos, now deceased, were shown that he faced the media.

These sequences were spread across all media at the time and ended up damaging the image of the artist and her family. «Many lies have been told about her, that if she carried this or that in her bag… Lies! Defamations and nothing was ever proven. It’s not fair! And now you go and include that in the video. ¡Leave!», he said. He got up and left the set, causing confusion live. Pepa behind her and a string of apologies, “sorry” and “I’m sorry” to try to lower the Yurena’s anger.

She has said out loud, very clearly, that “I could expect it from anyone except you, really. And it is insulting my mother, it is disrespecting someone who is dead, who is my mother and we have suffered a lot. ¡damn lies! And I have asked my colleagues not to include images of those in the video, seriously. I have noticed it and look what I find,” he continued explaining.









After several minutes talking alone Pepa Romero and Yurenahas managed to get this one back on set. She looked very affected but the kind words of the members of the audience and a little honey to soften the atmosphere were the keys to everything returning to normal and finishing the interview with Yurena.