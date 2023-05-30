The video surveillance cameras captured the terrible impact of the car in which Giovanna Ragosta was traveling

A terrifying accident occurred on Sunday in San Giuseppe Vesuviano, in the province of Naples. Joanna Ragosta, a 27-year-old girl, lost control of her Fiat 500 and went off the road, breaking through the fence of a house and overturning several times. After the impact, the young woman was thrown out of the car and there was nothing she could do.

Truly dramatic days on Italian roads, con several accidents which resulted in the deaths of some very young boys who still had a whole life ahead of them.

Two, a few hours apart and a few kilometers apart, occurred in the night between Saturday and Sunday in Umbria. In the first, which occurred in Tower of Magione, three young people lost their lives, a 28-year-old and two underage girls. In the other, happened to GubbioAlessio Gigli, a 26-year-old boy, died.

Both of the accidents mentioned above did not involve any other vehicles other than those in which the victims were travelling. And the same thing also happened in the crash that took place on Sunday a San Giuseppe Vesuvianoin the province of Naples.

Giovanna was alone in her car and, for reasons still under investigation, she lost driving control and ended up off road. After grazing a car and a concrete pole, she broke through the fence of a house, and then roll over and hit a wall.

Giovanna Ragosta’s accident captured on video

The video surveillance cameras of the house filmed the entire scene, showing the violence of the impact of Giovanna Ragosta’s Fiat 500.

The girl in the impact with the concrete wall was ejected from the cockpit and it probably went off on the spot. The help of the 118 personnel was useless, promptly arriving on the spot together with the Fire Brigade and the Carabinieri.

Many i condolence messages appeared on social media in the past few hours. All in disbelief for what happened to such a young girl.

“We hoped until the end“, he writes a friend. “Goodbye Joy, I can’t believe what happened“, writes another.

Or again: “How many summer evenings do you spend together. This is news that will mark your soul forever. Have a good trip Joy“.