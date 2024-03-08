The images of the gender reveal of Giulia Tramontano and Alessandro Impagnatiello: he seemed happy, but was trying to poison her

The first hearings for the crime trial are being held these days Giulia Tramontano, of which the only defendant is his partner Alessandro Impagnatiello. According to the accusation, the latter tried to poison the 29-year-old pregnant woman in the months preceding the crime.

Yesterday several people spoke in the courtroom, including the other girl the barman had been seeing for about a year, Giulia's mother and also his brother, Omar. Everyone told how she was her there situation between the two boys and also of the days when they all believed that the girl was disappearance.

The newspaper Fanpage.itmanaged to publish the video of the gender reveal, which was done on March 17, 2023. In these images we see Giulia and Alessandro together with their family. They had to find out the sex of their baby and everyone was happy. Among these also Impagnatiello, but for the prosecution he was already trying to poison her. The lawyer of the Tramontano family, Giovanni Cacciapuotiabout this he said:

He faked happiness, hugged friends and relatives. However, we are certain that in the same hours he was trying to poison his partner and the child.

The crime of Giulia Tramontano, committed by Alessandro Impagnatiello

CREDIT: RAI

Giulia Tramontano lost her life last evening May 27th, in his home in Senago. They are well 37 blows that Impagnatiello inflicted on her, this is what emerged from the autopsy on the body.

However, Impagnatiello he didn't want this second child, because he already had one from a previous relationship. So in the months leading up to the crime, she tried to poison her with rat poison, ammonia and also chloroform. When she caused her death, she hid her body and made everyone believe who Giulia was disappearance after an argument.

However, it is only a few days later that stuck from the stories of the other girl he was seeing, he admitted the truth to the officers. He did too find the body, behind some garages, about 400 meters from their home.