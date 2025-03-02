The storm of intense rain and snow throughout Spain has left dramatic images on the Mediterranean coast, especially in Murciawhere there have been huge grown by heavy rains fallen throughout the day.

The worst part has occurred in Lorcawhere a 50 -year -old man has disappeared this Sunday after being dragged by the current during a flood of the Rambla de Ramonete flow, in Mazarrón, with mouth on the beaches of Calnegre.

According to the weather service, this Sunday more than 60 mm of rain in the area, a figure similar to this Saturday has been collected.

The authorities, for the moment, maintain a wide emergency device to try to find it. In the place of the events his vehicle has been located and everything indicates that the man tried to cross a dirt road when he has been surprised by the water.

Concern also the Rambla del Albujón, between Cartagena and Torrepacheco, for the flood of the flow after heavy rains, although overflow has not occurred during the afternoon.

On the other hand, the storm is also especially affecting other regions. Six communities, in fact, have activated the notices for this Monday and have asked the population to take precautions. So, Andalusia, Catalonia and Valencian Community They have activated the orange notice for rains and in the Canary Islands the yellow warning has been activated. In addition, Castilla y León and the Community of Madrid have activated it by snow.