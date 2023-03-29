United States.- After the viral news about the shooting down of unidentified flying objects spread in February (UFO) in the United States and Canada, new information has been released.

The existence of images of three shot down UFOs has been confirmed by the United States military, but they will not be published because they are “classified”.

Numerous sightings have been made in recent months after a leaked image of a “ghost” UFO flying over an active conflict zone left people baffled.

And earlier this year, the government of The United States was accused of “cover-up” for the shooting down of three UFOs in three days.

Now, the existence of UFO images has been confirmed, although the Pentagon stated that they would not publish them because they remain “classified”reports the Daily Star.

The triple shooting down of the “UFOs” It came after US pilots shot down a Chinese spy balloon flying at 60,000 feet off the South Carolina coast on February 4.

China admitted that it belonged to them, but insisted that it was simply a weather balloon that had gone astray. But they did not take responsibility for the other three.

An object the size of a car interfered with the sensors of two F-22 Raptor fighters before being shot down over Deadhorse, Alaska, on February 10.

While the second cylinder-shaped UFO shot out of the sky on Yukon in Canada, just 24 hours after a consultation between US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The third was neutralized by an F-16 fighter. to 20,000 feet above the Great Lakes another 24 hours later and was described by defense officials as an “unmanned octagonal structure with potential surveillance capabilities” and tethered.

Fourth UFO shot down by the United States in Canada

However, after the Daily Mail requested to see the images of the events, the Pentagon’s response has left more questions than answers.

A spokesperson said: “I can tell you that there is currently no image or video that we can post.”

“Images remain classified and have not received any information on the potential timeline of a ranking change.”

However, the Pentagon does not actually have to release images of anything that is presented as a “security risk.”