Nikola Mirotić receiving Pau Gasol at FC Barcelona Baloncesto.
Photo:
RODOLFO MOLINA
Updated to
The Barcelona legend Juan Carlos Navarro.
Photo:
RODOLFO MOLINA
Updated to
The current president of Barcelona, Joan Laporta.
Photo:
RODOLFO MOLINA
Updated to
Pau with his daughter Elisabet Gianna Gasol.
Photo:
LLUIS GENE
AFP
Updated to
Josep Cubells, director of Fútbol Club Barcelona and head of its basketball section, and Joan Laporta welcoming Pau Gasol.
Photo:
RODOLFO MOLINA
Updated to
Josep Cubells, director of Fútbol Club Barcelona and head of its basketball section, and Joan Laporta welcoming Pau Gasol.
Photo:
RODOLFO MOLINA
Updated to
Joan Laporta and Josep Cubells posing with the entire Gasol family.
Photo:
RODOLFO MOLINA
Updated to
Nikola Mirotic, Pierre Oriola, Pau Gasol, Jasikevicius and Adam Hanga.
Photo:
LLUIS GENE
AFP
Updated to
Pau Gasol entering the Barcelona shirt at the Palau Blaugrana.
Photo:
ALBERT GEA
REUTERS
Updated to
Pau Gasol wearing the FC Basketball Barcelona shirt again.
Photo:
ALBERT GEA
REUTERS
Updated to
BASKETBALL 2020-2021 Presentation of Pau Gasol as a new FC Barcelona Basketball player Photo: Rodolfo Molina
Photo:
RODOLFO MOLINA
Updated to
Pau Gasol wearing the FC Basketball Barcelona shirt again.
Photo:
RODOLFO MOLINA
Updated to
Pau Gasol wearing the FC Basketball Barcelona shirt again.
Photo:
RODOLFO MOLINA
Updated to
Pau Gasol wearing the FC Basketball Barcelona shirt again.
Photo:
RODOLFO MOLINA
Updated to
Pau Gasol wearing the FC Basketball Barcelona shirt again.
Photo:
RODOLFO MOLINA
Updated to
Pau Gasol wearing the FC Basketball Barcelona shirt again.
Photo:
RODOLFO MOLINA
Updated to
Pau Gasol wearing the FC Basketball Barcelona shirt again.
Photo:
LLUIS GENE
AFP
Updated to
Hug between Joan Laporta and Pau Gasol.
Photo:
LLUIS GENE
AFP
Updated to
#images #presentation #Pau #Gasol #Barça
Leave a Reply