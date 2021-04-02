Numerous fans of the Real Sociedad have gathered around Zubieta to say goodbye to the club before the final of the Copa del Rey. Photo:

AMAIA ZABALO

DAILY AS Updated to

April 2, 2021

at 1:18 PM CEST



Numerous fans of the Real Sociedad have gathered around Zubieta to say goodbye to the club before the final of the Copa del Rey. Photo:

AMAIA ZABALO

DAILY AS Updated to

April 2, 2021

at 1:18 PM CEST



Numerous fans of the Real Sociedad have gathered around Zubieta to say goodbye to the club before the final of the Copa del Rey. Photo:

AMAIA ZABALO

DAILY AS Updated to

April 2, 2021

at 1:18 PM CEST



Numerous fans of the Real Sociedad have gathered around Zubieta to say goodbye to the club before the final of the Copa del Rey. Photo:

AMAIA ZABALO

DAILY AS Updated to

April 2, 2021

at 1:18 PM CEST



Numerous fans of the Real Sociedad have gathered around Zubieta to say goodbye to the club before the final of the Copa del Rey. Photo:

AMAIA ZABALO

DAILY AS Updated to

April 2, 2021

at 1:18 PM CEST



Numerous fans of the Real Sociedad have gathered around Zubieta to say goodbye to the club before the final of the Copa del Rey. Photo:

AMAIA ZABALO

DAILY AS Updated to

April 2, 2021

at 1:18 PM CEST



Numerous fans of the Real Sociedad have gathered around Zubieta to say goodbye to the club before the final of the Copa del Rey. Photo:

AMAIA ZABALO

DAILY AS Updated to

April 2, 2021

at 1:18 PM CEST



Numerous fans of the Real Sociedad have gathered around Zubieta to say goodbye to the club before the final of the Copa del Rey. Photo:

AMAIA ZABALO

DAILY AS Updated to

April 2, 2021

at 1:18 PM CEST



Numerous fans of the Real Sociedad have gathered around Zubieta to say goodbye to the club before the final of the Copa del Rey. Photo:

AMAIA ZABALO

DAILY AS Updated to

April 2, 2021

at 1:18 PM CEST



Numerous fans of the Real Sociedad have gathered around Zubieta to say goodbye to the club before the final of the Copa del Rey. Photo:

AMAIA ZABALO

DAILY AS Updated to

April 2, 2021

at 1:18 PM CEST



Numerous fans of the Real Sociedad have gathered around Zubieta to say goodbye to the club before the final of the Copa del Rey. Photo:

AMAIA ZABALO

DAILY AS Updated to

April 2, 2021

at 1:18 PM CEST



Numerous fans of the Real Sociedad have gathered around Zubieta to say goodbye to the club before the final of the Copa del Rey. Photo:

AMAIA ZABALO

DAILY AS Updated to

April 2, 2021

at 1:18 PM CEST



Numerous fans of the Real Sociedad have gathered around Zubieta to say goodbye to the club before the final of the Copa del Rey. Photo:

AMAIA ZABALO

DAILY AS Updated to

April 2, 2021

at 1:18 PM CEST



Numerous fans of the Real Sociedad have gathered around Zubieta to say goodbye to the club before the final of the Copa del Rey. Photo:

AMAIA ZABALO

DAILY AS Updated to

April 2, 2021

at 1:18 PM CEST



Numerous fans of the Real Sociedad have gathered around Zubieta to say goodbye to the club before the final of the Copa del Rey. Photo:

AMAIA ZABALO

DAILY AS Updated to

April 2, 2021

at 1:18 PM CEST



Numerous fans of the Real Sociedad have gathered around Zubieta to say goodbye to the club before the final of the Copa del Rey. Photo:

AMAIA ZABALO

DAILY AS Updated to

April 2, 2021

at 1:18 PM CEST



Numerous fans of the Real Sociedad have gathered around Zubieta to say goodbye to the club before the final of the Copa del Rey. Photo:

AMAIA ZABALO

DAILY AS Updated to

April 2, 2021

at 1:18 PM CEST



Numerous fans of the Real Sociedad have gathered around Zubieta to say goodbye to the club before the final of the Copa del Rey. Photo:

AMAIA ZABALO

DAILY AS Updated to

April 2, 2021

at 1:18 PM CEST



Numerous fans of the Real Sociedad have gathered around Zubieta to say goodbye to the club before the final of the Copa del Rey. Photo:

AMAIA ZABALO

DAILY AS Updated to

April 2, 2021

at 1:18 PM CEST



Numerous fans of the Real Sociedad have gathered around Zubieta to say goodbye to the club before the final of the Copa del Rey. Photo:

AMAIA ZABALO

DAILY AS Updated to

April 2, 2021

at 1:18 PM CEST



Numerous fans of the Real Sociedad have gathered around Zubieta to say goodbye to the club before the final of the Copa del Rey. Photo:

AMAIA ZABALO

DAILY AS Updated to

April 2, 2021

at 1:18 PM CEST



Numerous fans of the Real Sociedad have gathered around Zubieta to say goodbye to the club before the final of the Copa del Rey. Photo:

AMAIA ZABALO

DAILY AS Updated to

April 2, 2021

at 1:18 PM CEST



Numerous fans of the Real Sociedad have gathered around Zubieta to say goodbye to the club before the final of the Copa del Rey. Photo:

AMAIA ZABALO

DAILY AS Updated to

April 2, 2021

at 1:18 PM CEST



Numerous fans of the Real Sociedad have gathered around Zubieta to say goodbye to the club before the final of the Copa del Rey. Photo:

AMAIA ZABALO

DAILY AS Updated to

April 2, 2021

at 1:18 PM CEST

