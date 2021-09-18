The flag of the rojiblanco club waving before the start of the match between Atlético de Madrid and Athletic Club.
SERGIO PEREZ
Atlético de Madrid came out with the following eleven: Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Giménez, Hermoso, Lodi; Kondogbia, Llorente, De Paul; Griezmann and Correa.
JESUS ALVAREZ ORIHUELA
Felipe, Joao Félix and Cunha.
JESUS ALVAREZ ORIHUELA
Greeting between Simeone and Marcelino.
JESUS ALVAREZ ORIHUELA
Argentine Correa fires a shot at Íñigo Martínez.
PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU
Antoine Griezmann pressuring Unai Simón.
PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU
Marcos Llorente and Íñigo Martínez.
PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU
Correa’s entrance to Iker Muniain.
PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU
Marcelino in dialogue with Unai Simón.
SERGIO PEREZ
Álex Berenguer and Mario Hermoso.
PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU
Giménez and Iñaki Williams.
JESUS ALVAREZ ORIHUELA
Mario Hermoso.
JESUS ALVAREZ ORIHUELA
Berenguer and Joao Félix.
PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU
Diego Simeone giving directions to his players.
SERGIO PEREZ
Dani Vivian and Ángel Correa.
PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU
Montenegrin and Stefan Savic,
PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU
Replacement between Correa and Joao Félix.
JESUS ALVAREZ ORIHUELA
Joao Félix was expelled for this action on Vencedor.
PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU
Joao Félix was expelled for this action on Vencedor.
PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU
Joao Félix retires sent off.
Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno
Luis Suarez.
SERGIO PEREZ
