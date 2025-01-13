At this time, the utmost concern continues about the state of health of Alma, Anabel Pantoja’s daughter, who has been admitted to the hospital since this weekend, in the intensive medicine unit.

As revealed this Sunday Partythe matter is so serious that he has brought together the most important members of his family, since both Isabel Pantoja and her children, Kiko Rivera and Isa Pantoja, have traveled to the Canary Islands to support the influencer and her boyfriend in these hard times.

In the Gran Canaria hospital, next to her daughter, is also Merchi, whom Party could capture leaving the center completely “devastated” for the situation they are going through.

”We have been able to see it quite affected “I have spoken to some of the friends and family who have come to support Anabel and David,” said one of the program’s reporters, at the foot of the hospital.

Luis Rollán, a friend of the family, has stated that he conveys all his affection to the influencer and his family. “I’m bad, but we must respect these moments“, the journalist said very seriously when asked if he had contacted the content creator.





For now, little is known about the health problem who would have taken little Alma, barely 40 days old, to the hospital, but both her family, friends and faces from the small screen have gone to the Maternal Hospital of Gran Canaria to accompany Anabel.