Dozens of bodies, often with their hands tied behind their backs. An outstretched arm, the red nail polish silhouetted against the blackened ground. Children sometimes. A mayor who speaks of a mass grave, with more than 400 bodies.

The images that came from Boetsja this weekend are horrifying. They are suspecting the worst of what may be going on in the Ukrainian towns and cities that have not yet been abandoned by Russian forces. Where from the information is scarce – because the inhabitants are cut off by the Russians from not only water, food and electricity, but also from all means of communicating with the outside world.

War also has rules and breaking them is a war crime. The bombing of shelters like the theater in Mariupol, the rape of women, the execution of unarmed men, can hardly be seen otherwise. This is the indiscriminate targeting of civilians. As much evidence as possible will have to be gathered in order to indict not only units, but also executives. The International Criminal Court is already investigating.

The images are horrific. But closing your eyes to it is even worse. The European Union has been doing that for too long.

Because the signs were already there: Grozny (1999), Gori (2008), Aleppo (2016). Russian President Vladimir Putin also had hospitals and civilian shelters bombed in Chechnya, Georgia and Syria. With the sole purpose of creating terror and panic among the population. Even then war crimes were discussed, comparisons were made with Dresden and Guernica – symbols of the excesses of war.

Drinking a beer with Putin was already impossible then, not possible at all now: there is no outcome of this war that would allow normal business and political relations with this Russian president. As long as he is in power, a break with Russia is inevitable.

Certainly, the price that the European Union has to pay for this is high. It won’t be enough to turn the heating down a degree. Dependence on gas and oil from Russia will have to be reduced. Another winter with is hard to bear.

Getting rid of Russian gas imports immediately is impossible for some countries and presents European leaders with a diabolical dilemma. Will they continue to pay Russia for energy, knowing that it is financing this regime? Or do they immediately disconnect from gas and oil, in the knowledge that their own population will be hit hard?

It is no longer possible to waste time in the hope that the war will blow over. Lithuania, which as a neighbor of Russia felt the threat earlier, has understood that. It already reduced its dependence on Russian gas years ago, and can now do without it.

It is no longer possible to tighten ties with Putin after the war in order to be assured of energy. After Grozny, Gori, Aleppo, Mariupol and Butha, what is the next city whose name will remain linked to Russian violence?

There is no doubt that the Ukrainians are fighting for their lives. The rest of Europe will also have to suffer some pain for that.