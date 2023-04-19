Don Ivan Bellini, during the funeral of Julia Ituma, invited young people not to be afraid to ask for help to get out of the dark

The funeral was held yesterday morning Julia Ituma, the volleyball player who took her own life last week, throwing herself from the sixth floor of the Istanbul hotel where she was staying with her Novara teammates. Many present. Friends, teammates, but also the minister of sport Abodi and the president of the volleyball league Fabris.

To understand how much the tragedy of Julia Ituma has touched everyone, just look at the incredible crowd of people who yesterday attended the church of San Filippo Neri in Milan for her funeral and the tears that everyone paid during the homily.

In the early hours of the morning of last Thursday, the promise of Italian volleyball had decided to take his own life, throwing himself from the sixth floor of the hotel in Istanbul where he stayed with his companions of the Igor Novara.

There is no doubt now that it was an autonomous gesture, but still to be clarified are the reasons which led her to end it all at just 18 and with a whole life ahead of her.

The church was unable to contain all those who wanted to attend mass. Many remained outside, in a religious silence, broken only by the desperate crying of people.

Among others, all the companions of Igor Novara and the managers were present, visibly shocked. The former national volleyball star was also there Frances Piccininithe Minister of Sport Andrea Abodi, the President of the Women’s Volleyball League Mauro Fabris and the mayor of Novara Alessandro Canelli.

Furthermore, a representation of the Nigerian community of Milanwho wanted to show closeness to the athlete’s family, of Nigerian origins.

The homily during the funeral of Julia Ituma

The homily delivered by the parish priest was very touching Don Ivan Bellini of the parish of San Filippo Neri and Don Fabio Carcano, the priest of the parish where Julia Ituma lived with her family.

A heartfelt invitationthat of Don Ivan, to all the young people who yesterday, today or tomorrow felt, feel or will feel the same weight that crushed Julia, to ask for help and get out of the dark.