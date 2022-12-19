About 5 kilos. This is how much chocolate the Dutch eat on average per person per year, according to the Austrian chocolate brand Lindt. 50 bars of 100 grams per year. Almost a bar a week. Addictive, some say. Comforting. A guilty pleasure.

That guilt immediately disappears when you hear that chocolate is good for you. Something the food industry cleverly capitalizes on by suggesting – claiming is not allowed – that raw, dark chocolate is healthy. Or through cocoa nibs, pieces of pure cocoa, with the superfoods. But what makes chocolate true to its healthy image?

If you can put the stamp of ‘healthy’ on chocolate, you as a manufacturer have the golden wrapper in your hands. Mars, the multinational that also makes Twix, M&M’s and Snickers, came out in 2005 with a bar that would be good for the blood vessels. “Cardiovascular disease is the biggest killer on earth and chocolate is the most loved product on earth. When you put those two together, you know you’ve got a great idea.” said the Mars marketing man at the time The New York Times. You had to eat two of those bars every day, together 280 kilocalories. If you google it now, you will only find powders and pills.

In Europe, it was Barry Callebaut – chocolate maker for various brands – who got a health claim approved in 2012 at the European Food Authority. Chocolate with a sufficiently high content of flavanols is allowed to say that they “help maintain the elasticity of the blood vessels, which contributes to normal blood circulation.” A boost for the chocolate industry. Because now Barry Callebaut, who, like Mars, had invested millions in scientific research, could also put it in nutritional supplements. Moreover, such a health claim reflects on all chocolate, even if it contains hardly any flavanols.

So flavanols. But what are they? Flavanols belong to the group of flavonoids, which in turn fall under the antioxidants. Antioxidants received a lot of attention because they protect cells and DNA. In addition to cocoa, they are also found in tea and red wine.

They are flavanols that would have a positive effect on the blood vessels, provided you take 200 mg of them daily, according to the European Food Authority. Roughly 10 grams of dark chocolate or 2.5 grams of cocoa powder with a high flavanol contentcan be read at the Nutrition Center, among others.

And therein lies the problem. Because how do you know how many flavanols are in a bar? In general, the content is higher in dark chocolate, but it also depends on the quality and processing of the cocoa beans. And cocoa remains a natural product, every bean is different. You will not find the flavanol content on the packaging.

Research into the health benefits of chocolate is of particular interest to the industry. But professor Oscar Franco (Utrecht University) has also studied chocolate. He was still working at Erasmus University in Rotterdam when he and colleagues included chocolate in his ‘polymeal’ in 2004: an eating pattern as an alternative to the so-called polypill, a super pill with everything you need to protect against cardiovascular disease. The poly meal was meant ironically, as a critique of the eternal search for the ‘magic bullet’ for a healthy life, but the diet was based on scientific knowledge about nutrition and cardiovascular health.

A few years later, Franco dug into the investigation again, only to conclude that chocolate eaters had about a third less risk of cardiovascular disease than people who did not eat chocolate. Important side note: this was none evidence that cocoa is good for heart and blood vessels. Franco himself will not look for that evidence either. “I like chocolate too much to do unbiased research.”

Chocolate Migraines and acne

Does chocolate give you a headache? Fermented products (cocoa beans are fermented before being dried and roasted) contain amines. Amines act as a signaling substance in the brain. This mechanism is sometimes cited as an explanation for the fact that many people get a headache from chocolate, and also, for example, from old cheese and red wine. Yet it has never been proven that people who eat cocoa have headaches more often. Traditional herbalists in Central America even prescribe chocolate drinks for migraine sufferers, with a scrambled turkey egg in it. With pimples and acne, chocolate is also often indicated as the main culprit. And there too: studies have been done in which one group ate chocolate every day and the other half did not. The cocoa abstainers from that study had fewer pimples on average. But a causal relationship between cocoa and acne has not yet been well established. Hormones seem to be a bigger culprit for now.

Aphrodisiac

The power of cocoa has often been inflated to mythical proportions. It was seen as an aphrodisiac, an aphrodisiac. And in the eighteenth century, for example, people thought that chocolate milk (bars were not eaten yet) was good for tuberculosis patients.

With those high expectations you can imagine anything if you The Secret Life of Chocolate reads, from British herbalist Michael Patchett. In more than 700 pages he describes how probably as early as around 1500 BC kakawa was drunk from bowls and gourds in what is now southern Mexico, although the first traces of cocoa are later. Cocoa beans were even used as currency. Patchett describes that cocoa (drink) was given for a variety of ailments, from fever and fatigue to infertility and depression.

He unravels the countless substances that are in cocoa – mainly fat and fiber, but also vitamins and minerals. He associates cocoa with a better mood, better erections and orgasms and even with enhancing romantic feelings. Finally, Patchett lists scientific studies that would show the positive effect of cocoa on cardiovascular disease, inflammation, insulin resistance, dementia and skin aging.

But here it starts to pinch. Because not all research is equally convincing. And although there are bandages can be found in large epidemiological studies it is more difficult to prove that eating chocolate cause is of fewer heart attacks.

‘Nutrifluff’ is what the critical American food scientist Marion Nestle calls this kind of research in large databases. If you look long enough, you will always find something. Meanwhile, it is not individual substances in nutrients that help to stay healthy, but rather the interplay of all those substances. Or as professor Oscar Franco says: “It is difficult to attribute health effects to individual elements. You have to look at a combination of factors, at the total experience.” Your entire diet, your lifestyle and how your body reacts are much more important than some flavanols here and some omega-3 fatty acids there.

Blisspoint

And then cocoa also contains all kinds of substances that would work on the mind, which will make you cheerful or calm. A little caffeine, a little theobromine, some tryptophan and cannabis-like substances. But the question is whether all those substances do as much as the simple fact that you just eat something tasty. Chocolate contains the holy grail of the perfect snack: bliss point. The ultimate combination of sweet, fat and salty, and a creamy and melting mouthfeel.

So delicious that it is often called addictive. Although it is difficult to compare chocolate with alcohol or drugs. What feels like “addictive” is usually simply habit forming. If you’re used to eating something sweet after dinner, it’s not that easy to unlearn. You can call that addiction, but it’s just elephant trails in the brain that, once built, are difficult to circumvent.

The desire may be even strengthened if you see chocolate as a guilty pleasure. As a child in Colombia, Professor Franco was given hot chocolate for breakfast every morning, there was nothing forbidden about that. “You don’t have to crave something that you can eat without feeling guilty.”

Even if all health claims are null and void: no doctor will advise against two blocks of dark chocolate a day. But who is limited to two blocks? And if there are health effects at all, they are quickly canceled out by what chocolate mainly consists of: sugar and fat. Take an average milk chocolate caramel sea salt bar from the supermarket. More than half is sugar, a third is fat. A bar with 90 percent cocoa, on the other hand, contains less sugar, but more than half fat. There are also bars with 100 percent cocoa, but they are so bitter, that is usually not what enthusiasts feel like with their favorite Netflix series.

If you want the good of chocolate but not the bad, you can also just have one apple or a peach food, which also contains flavanols.