She shared new photos in a candid manner on her Instagram page (social network is banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation) singer, ex-soloist of the Serebro group Olga Seryabkina. The pictures have left netizens amazed.

“What a beautiful”, “Very gentle”, “Olya, smile, a smile really suits you”, “What a make-up! How do you feel good”, “Beautiful”, commented the users.

In a series of shots, Seryabkina poses in a black dress with thin straps with a deep neckline and a wide neckline on the back.

Earlier, the singer Olga Seryabkina in a transparent outfit was compared with the Italian actress Monica Bellucci.