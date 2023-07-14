Social media presents an unrealistic picture of the marital relationship, in which life seems devoid of disturbances, no matter how simple or fleeting they may be.

Followers of social media celebrities may compare what they see in terms of material well-being, parties, happy occasions, travel trips, etc., with what they live in, and tension and dissatisfaction with the married life partner escalates, due to the difficulty of providing reasons for well-being and a moderate mood throughout the day.

According to recent statistical data for the Fujairah and Dibba Al-Fujairah courts, which Emirates Today obtained a copy of, the two courts issued 40 divorce certificates, from the beginning of this year until last May.

Two lawyers blamed the increase in the number of divorce cases, to the direct impact of social media and smart programs, “which promote suspicion and jealousy among spouses,” especially since “the content of these programs includes examples of social media celebrities that present a false picture of marital life, based on materialism only.”

They emphasized that “the reasons for the majority of divorce cases are material and superficial,” calling for “not believing the illusions broadcast by celebrity pages, and the false images they promote.”

And they said, “The success and quality of marital life depends on the spouses changing their digital behaviors, and knowing the reality that suits them.”

In detail, citizens lead in divorce cases in Fujairah and Dibba Al-Fujairah, by 53%, during the period from January to last May.

Finally, the monthly statistical data of the Fujairah and Dibba Al-Fujairah courts showed an increase in the number of divorce certificates issued by them, compared to the same period last year, as it increased from 25 certificates last year to 40 certificates in the same period this year.

The legal advisor and lawyer, Rashid Al-Hafiti, warned against believing all the news, stories and impressions broadcast by social media programs.

He added that “many of us spend long hours a day in front of screens, which exceed the normal rates,” pointing to the “social effects” that affect the nature of the relationship between the spouses and penetrate their privacy.

And he explained that “the content that the media focuses on paints an unrealistic picture of life between the spouses, with which the reality they live in, with its good and bad times, seems unworthy of continuation.”

He added, “Social media and the emergence of a number of social media celebrities who represent the false marital life, which depends on material things only, and does not focus on the psychological and educational aspects, and the real meanings of the family, have introduced many wives into a circle of comparisons that affected the stability of marital life.” And it caused problems between them, so I presented divorce as the best solution to end it.

He added that some spouses were filing lawsuits for “divorce for harm”, for reasons that might be classified as “simple” and almost “trivial”, but this is no longer possible after amending the provisions of the Personal Status Law, in line with divorce rates and their causes.

He explained that «the ruling on divorce has become more fair, because divorce lawsuits are currently only carried out by specifying the real reasons, after the amendments made it difficult for the spouses to obtain a divorce, in the event that the reason was not convincing». He pointed out that amending the articles in the Personal Status Law prevented the request for divorce for unreal reasons, especially since Article (118) specified claims for damage, and stipulated that “if the harm is not proven, the case is rejected, and if the discord continues between the spouses, then the one affected by them may file a lawsuit.” New, if the Family Guidance Committee and the judge are unable to reconcile them, the judge appoints two arbitrators from their families, and if one of them fails to name his ruling, or fails to attend the session, this ruling is not subject to appeal.

He added that the Personal Status Law made it possible for the judge to reject the divorce lawsuit, if no real harm to the wife or husband was proven to him. If the dispute persisted between the spouses, and one of them filed a divorce lawsuit for the second time, the judge appoints two arbitrators to consider the dispute, and try to reconcile or rule in it.

And in the event that the rift continues between the spouses, and the wife files a lawsuit for the second time, then she is referred to the two arbitrators to effect the divorce, in accordance with the provisions of Islamic law, indicating that Article (122) states that “if the harm is not proven, the case is rejected, and if the rift continues between the spouses.” The aggrieved party may file a new case, and if the Family Orientation Committee and the judge are unable to reconcile them, the judge shall appoint a judgment, two arbiters from their families, if possible, after assigning each of the spouses to name the judgment of his family as much as possible in the next session at the most, otherwise he appoints the one who will be judged in it. Experience and the ability to reform, and if one of the spouses fails to name his ruling, or fails to attend this session, this ruling is not subject to appeal.

In turn, the legal advisor and lawyer, Aswar Al-Mansoori, confirmed that marital disputes began to take different forms than they used to be.

She attributed the increase, which caused the high divorce rates, to the lack of understanding between the spouses, the lack of dialogue between them, and their failure to develop their problem-solving skills, in addition to the disclosure of marital secrets.

She added that smart devices and unhealthy attachment to social networking programs are among the main reasons for the increase in disputes and divorces.

She explained that these programs and technologies support doubts between spouses, and empty marital life of confidence, due to the difficulty of providing reasons for well-being and a moderate mood throughout the day, noting the importance of enhancing awareness among spouses, by focusing on social programs in social media and media channels, which contributes to cohesion family.

She stressed the importance of developing positive thinking in spouses, to help them solve problems and confront them in successful and effective ways, instead of resorting to methods that would break up the family and expose its secrets, by going to courts.

• The Personal Status Law allowed the judge to reject the divorce case if no real damage was proven to him.

• The unhealthy association with social networking programs is one of the main reasons for the increase in disputes and divorces.