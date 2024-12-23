At this point, the close relationship between Fernando Alonso and Gabriel Bortoleto It is not a secret for Formula 1 fans. The two-time Asturian champion is the mentor of the young Brazilian, to whom he recently gave some valuable advice in full preparation of the Formula 2 champion to end up in the ‘Great Circus’.

Bortoleto is one of the athletes of Fernando Alonso’s representation agency, A14 Managementand the man from Oviedo has never hidden his predilection for his most advanced student: “I know that there is a lot of talk about the young generation, Many debutants arrive next year as well, all with a lot of talent, but the best is Gabriel. He has demonstrated it on the track with similar cars,” the Aston Martin driver recently explained.

Recently, several images on social networks revealed a curious moment between the two, with Alonso explaining various technical concepts in a particular ‘class’. The motorsports legend fully trusts the rookiewhich will debut in 2025 with Sauber: “Obviously, next year He may not have the same car as some of the other rookie drivers, but I hope people don’t forget that he is better than them. It was and it will be“, he categorized.

With two victories and 21 of 22 races finished in the top 10 during the last F2 campaign, the prelude to the ‘queen category’, Bortoleto has shown great speed and spectacular consistency in one of the most even and demanding championships of all. the automotive scene, completing a meteoric junior career. “In his debut season in F3, he was champion. In his debut season in F2, he was champion”explained Alonso, who will share the track with the Brazilian prodigy next year.