An agent shines a flashlight on a body in sportswear that lies in the sand of Playas de Tijuana. The man, with his face covered by his shirt and his abdomen in the air, is a Cuban migrant who has just died exhausted when trying to swim to San Diego (California) skirting the metal fence that goes 100 meters towards the sea that separates the United States and Mexico. The scene, which took place on Tuesday night and immortalized by a local photographer, once again portrays the drama of migrants who risk their lives to reach US soil.

According to the Tijuana Fire Department, the deceased, José Ramón N., was 43 years old and was trying to reach the United States together with another Cuban migrant who could be rescued with signs of hypothermia. Local authorities have insisted on the danger of this crossing. “People think that the fence is very short and they think that nothing else is to remove the little wrap. However, there is an extraordinary swell there that can shake even a good swimmer and submerge him, ”warned the Municipal Security and Citizen Protection Secretary, Pedro Cruz Camarena, after the Cuban’s death, according to the newspaper The Impartial.

His death occurs while the political focus in Washington is on the border between the United States and Mexico due to the exponential increase in the arrival of unaccompanied minors from Central America. In general terms, the number of illegal immigrants apprehended by the Border Patrol has rebounded in recent months. In February this year, border agencies detained more than 100,400 migrants. But most of them are immediately returned to Mexico by title 42 of the immigration law, appealed by former President Donald Trump a year ago to close the border to new asylum cases due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Government of Joe Biden has kept the measure in force, but it is receiving minors who arrive alone at the southern border to comply with two laws for the protection of children in force in their country, as well as some families with children small when Mexico does not accept them.

However, in most cases, migrants are expelled, which is increasing the despair of those who arrive at the southern border of the United States, hoping that the change in tone of the Democratic president with respect to his predecessor will come accompanied by a greater openness in border.

In Tijuana, local authorities have announced increased vigilance in the area of ​​the beach where the fence is located to prevent migrants from continuing to jump into the sea to try to reach the United States. Last Friday, rescue teams collected the body of a Honduran mother who drowned while trying to swim to San Diego, leaving two orphaned children.

Although not all cases appear in the media, the deaths of migrants who risk their lives in desperation to reach the United States are a constant trickle at the border. Some stories, such as those of Óscar and little Valeria, a Salvadoran father and daughter who drowned in June 2019 trying to cross the Rio Grande, manage to capture public attention due to their harshness. On other occasions, such as that of Jose Ramón, the Cuban who died this week in Tijuana, there is a photographer to portray reality. But most of them will simply be the bodies of unknown migrants who perished in their quest for a better life and whose stories will never be known.

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS México and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of this country