The Illy family splits the group’s holdings

There Illy family splits. The extraordinary meetings held at the notary Calafiori, we read in a note from the group, have approved a complex operation to split the group’s holdings. As he writes Corriere della SeraThe Taste Centre (with brands Yarrow, Agrimontana, Dammann, Domori And Piantaudi) will switch to Riccardo Illy. The absolute majority of the controlling branch illycaffè it will remain, however, in the hands of the brothers Anna and Andrea Illy.

Going into stock details, Riccardo Illy will control precisely 95% of Polo del Gusto through the holding company EXGI Srl., while the remaining 5% will remain equally divided in the hands of the Illy group and the Ponti family. Anna and Andrea will control 80.5% of RAA SpA, a financial company that has already acquired the share of Francesco Illy and who controls the Illy Groupwhile 19.5% will belong to Daria Illydaughter of Richard.

But that is not all. As he writes Courier, Anna and Andrea Illy they will also control, respectively, the Sunshine Srl and the Finilly Srl., resulting from the split of the Illy Group, which will both hold approximately 5% of illycaffè. Illy Group will continue to control approximately 70% of illycaffè, of which the fund Rhône Capital he will remain a 20% shareholder.

