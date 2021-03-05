The 1,500 has traditionally been the athletics event preferred by Spanish fans, launched by that fruitful harvest of José Manuel Abascal and José Luis González in the 80s, and crowned at the top by the Olympic gold of Fermín Cacho at the 1992 Barcelona Games. Since then, many names have risen to international podiums, outdoors or indoors, and sometimes in pairs: Higuero, Estévez, Married, Díaz, Carreira, Viciosa, Cañellas, Redolat, Ruiz, Olmedo, Gallardo, Bustos … The trend had come to a halt in recent times, until Jesús Gómez hung the bronze at the 2019 Glasgow Indoor Europeans. The milqui had returned to our lives. Or was it a shooting star? Two years later, Gómez himself has confirmed with a new bronze that that podium was not a solitary flower. For a couple of hours it was even silver, for a disqualification of Jakob Ingebrigtsen that also raised Ignacio Fontes to the podium. Two medals at once. Like old times. But the Norwegian was requalified and avoided the double.

The Europeans indoors have been a good farmland for Spanish athletics and, consequently, for the 1,500 laureate, who totals a total of 20 medals in this competition, amounting to 23 if we add the feminine ones. Because women also got on this car: Natalia Rodríguez, Nuria Fernández, Isabel Macías … And this Saturday they can continue the streak, with three athletes in the final and one Esther Guerrero especially inspired. There is a current of sport that reduces the relevance of indoor athletics, but it is only half true. Ingebrigtsen is a world star and his rival Marcin Lewandowski is not far behind. But it is true that the good tasks on the indoor track must be endorsed later in the open air. Let us trust it. Although, first, let’s enjoy Torun.