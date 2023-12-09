Dusk in the jungle. Impossible to glimpse a single green leaf, darkness has dyed every last tree blue. It would seem that the entire forest is sleeping, if it weren’t for a monkey that peeks out from a branch. Just then, Father Wolf wakes up from his daytime rest. He stretches his paws. And he scrutinizes, upright, the horizon. What he will say next has been enjoyed in millions of homes around the world: “It’s time to go hunting.” But this time, before the first paragraph of The jungle book, by Rudyard Kipling, the reader has already been immersed in the foliage for three pages. Merit of the enormous drawings by Andrea Serio that complete a new edition of the work (Edelvives). And an increasingly frequent alliance between present and past, texts and images. In two words: illustrated classics, an old certainty of children’s and youth literature, apparently immune to the ailments of time. So much so that today he exudes unprecedented health. And sales.

In Edelvives, in fact, they inaugurated years ago a collection dedicated solely to these titles. There’s an androgynous little mermaid, Bambi covered in carefully cut sheets of paper, or pirate hippos in search for The island of the treasure. And now, this pencil-drawn Mogwli. The same thing happens on labels like Alma either Edebewith a section ad hoc in their catalogue. In general, there are hardly any publishers in the sector that do not try to create new success for a few famous stories.

Covers of several illustrated classics.

“They have always worked well, but last year they are buying even more. And, above all, it is noticeable in the ‘gift books’. Until now we had not dared to release classics in large format and in full color, something considered more luxurious. But it seems that, if the reader wants a book that has been special to him, he doesn’t mind spending a little more,” says Laia Zamarrón, head of the children’s and youth area in Alfaguara. And from the recent illustrated return of Momo either The endless story, by Michael Ende, or the great journeys invented by Jules Verne.

After all, enchanting one generation after another is precisely what guarantees a book eternity. “Who can resist a Peter Pan, an Alice, a Tom Sawyer. We see that many times we start from a childhood memory that we want to share,” says Lola Gallardo, head of the Rayuela Infancia specialized bookstore, in Seville. It is already known that love for children moves mountains. Very easy, then, for it to overwhelm shelves. Although the trend also rises for more prosaic reasons.

Interior image of the book ‘Little Women’, by Louisa May Alcott, with illustrations by María Hesse, published by Alfaguara. MARÍA HESSE (ALFAGUARA CLASSICS)

“It has a lot to do with accessibility issues, added to a society where audiovisuals rule. And with the growing demand from teachers for reading facilitation methods,” adds Sonsoles Facal, philologist and member of the National Research Association of Children’s and Young People’s Literature. Add the guarantee of a work guaranteed by the passage of decades; an edition often taken care of to the millimeter. And, above all, of course, the illustrations. “The good ones do not decorate, but rather they narrate, in a different language,” Gallardo emphasizes.

Among other things, because right there you can make a difference. Spanish bookstores are full of Pinocchios. Everyone imagines it however they want, with the permission that Disney imposed from the big screen. And yet, Gallardo still remembers the hyperrealist version of his masterpiece. Carlo Collodi who portrayed Roberto Innocenti (Kalandraka). Or highlight the Tales of imagination and mystery, by Edgar Allan Poe, which published Books of the Red Fox, for Harry Clarke’s equally disturbing plates. Although just the opposite can also work: in the series of classics released from Blackie Books (Odyssey, Iliad, Don Quixote…), The illustration shines rather for its minimalism. The same publisher, on the other hand, gave free rein to drawings and colors by rescuing the Aesop’s Fables. “The previous treatments of a text, often carried out by great artists, condition it. Comparison is inevitable and can be perceived as a burden and responsibility. At the same time, the prestige of the work and the awareness of moving on a very solid basis lighten that burden,” reflects Andrea Serio.

A page from ‘The Little Mermaid’, by Hans Christian Andersen, in the version by Benjamin Lacombe, edited by Edelvives.

Therefore, as many souls as styles coexist. The delight of reading Roald Dahl among illustrations by Quentin Blake is still available in Alfaguara. But, at the same time, the seal offers Matilda in another version, with designs by the more modern Sarah Walsh. And Zamarrón says that the best-selling works in his collection share the same artist: María Hesse, responsible of Little Women (by Louisa May Alcott) or Pride and prejudice (by Jane Austen). Here is the book that the adults adored, under the aspect that seduces the little ones. Everyone happy, editorial included, of course. And even more so when the work rests in the public domain, which avoids the mandatory payment of rights to the original creator. Although yes, of course, to translation and illustration.

“It’s about using all the technical and graphic means at your disposal to convey a classic in the best visual way,” he sums it up. Benjamin Lacombe, who has not only drawn many first-person, but directs the Edelvives collection. The project seeks to ensure that the selected artist focuses on a title with which he feels closely linked. “I am above all interested in reconstructing fair atmospheres, also because of my own memories. Many youth classics inspired my first drawings. “What debut illustrator hasn’t trained trying to illustrate a Grimm or Aesop fable, or a Dickens novel?” says Serio about his The jungle book.

Interior image of ‘Tales of Imagination and Mystery’, by Edgar Allan Poe, with illustrations by Harry Clarke, published by Red Fox Books. HARRY CLARKE

An informative note at the end of the work states that the collection respects the established titles it rescues, “but it also aims to illuminate them, renew them, even change them completely, and address a young or adult reader accustomed to or fond of visual storytelling.”. “You can rewrite a classic. Cinderella It has the Grimm version and many others. Always maintaining, yes, the soul of the story. I understand that some titles are reinterpreted. What I reject is your censorship. It can be contextualized, for example, with a preface,” adds Lacombe.

Opinions here differ. Gallardo and Zamarrón strongly advocate protecting the integrity of the original text. “Children are not stupid,” says the bookseller. And Alfaguara already promised not to touch Dahl’s works, when his British label announced months ago some retouched versions, to be respectful of all sensitivities, which unleashed outrage all over the planet. Its editor reaffirms: “The text is the text. A children’s book is a closed work that does not allow changes for politically correct reasons. It responds to a sensitivity and a specific moment in history. Children will develop a critical spirit. Let it be discussed at home or at school after reading, and talk about those topics.” Which does not mean that they try to ground the work in the present: “When we commission a translation we try to make the language accessible to a kid of today, so that it does not smell like mothballs.”

In the end, it’s about the book being understood and sold. And, to achieve this, these titles have an advantage: their fame precedes them. “Although it can be a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it is a way to play it safe, but it can also denote a lack of creativity and courage,” Serio acknowledges. “They are perceived as books not only of recognized beauty, but as a more or less explicitly educational instrument, resulting in an ideal reading in that sense. And, in market terms, a less ‘risky’ purchase,” continues the artist. Music, a priori, to the ears of so many families, described by many children’s and youth booksellers, who come to their store with fear of scaring, inconveniencing or derailing their children. The eternal glory of the work may bring confidence and relief to parents. But Lacombe points out: “We tend to hyper-protect children, trying to create a sugar-coated world. The classics fight against that, through their subversive side. Many of those stories couldn’t be written now.” Adults are warned. Although the important thing, finally, is that the book pleases its little reader. And the desire for rebellion, at that age, is a classic.

GURIDI

