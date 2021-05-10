Almost at the same time that the theaters closed, Enrique de León (San Javier, 1984) opened his YouTube channel. He could not perform with a live audience, but he was unable to sit idly by. He created ‘Magiastream’, the virtual program that he has hosted on this internet platform for a year, in which he has 1,310 subscribers and more than 190 magic tricks with which he intends, he says, to “entertain” and bring his illusion “to everyone the corners of the world.

The program, says De León, “has had a great impact” and has not stopped offering new content since its inception, with a weekly video of about twenty minutes in which it develops all kinds of games, “from close-up magic to great illusions “, says the Murcian magician, focused on this new project that, he believes,” is very useful in modern times. ”

It began with the need to “entertain his two sisters”, isolated after falling ill with Covid. «They love that I play magic games for them. I had already recorded some tricks but I decided to go one step further and put several of them together to make a complete program. It became a way of giving back to the public all the joy that I received from him when I went on stage ».

For this illusionist, trapped by magic since, as a teenager, he discovered ‘The Magic World’ by Juan Tamariz, the task of creating content with which to make those on the other side of the screen dream became “a personal challenge”. “This forces me not to stop and to continue investigating new tricks, something that I love,” says De León, who has spent around thirty consecutive weeks sharing his creation with Internet users.

He does not think to rest: “My goal is to be able to reach all people and all corners of the world,” he says. For his videos, De León has the collaboration of other illusionists, whom he invites to participate in his program. Among those who have already joined this project in some of his videos are well-known conjurers such as Mago Migue, Magic Luna, Iván Santacruz, Héctor Mancha and Mago Martí, among others.

De León, who dedicates each of his ‘shows’ to his grandfather, who died of Covid, defends that “magic is more necessary than ever.” He is aware that “we are living in gray days due to the pandemic, but we must have hope again. The magic is there, you just have to choose to see it.

In addition to his weekly incursions on YouTube, De León plans to take his ‘show’ ‘Magia xa tod @ s’ next Friday the 28th to Fortuna, at 7:00 p.m.