The appearance of Luis Díaz was a breath of fresh air for the Colombian National Team. Although he had debuted in 2018 with the yellow shirt, led by Arturo Reyes, it was in 2021 when the guajiro burst as a great attacking option for the team.

In a National Team convulsed by the absence of James Rodríguez, whom the then DT Reinaldo Rueda left out considering that he was not in top physical shape, and the subsequent statements of the ’10’ on social networks, the loss of Radamel Falcao García was added absent due to injury.

In that Cup, Díaz assumed the leading role: he led the National Team to the semifinals and was the tournament’s top scorer. That earned him the jump from Porto to Liverpool.

Now, Díaz is back, almost nine months after his last appearance, to be the point of reference for the attack of a National Team that continues to seek its best performance.

Luis Díaz returns to the Colombian National Team vs. Iraq

Luis Díaz, at the press conference of the Colombian National Team in Valencia.

Colombia will face Iraq (2 pm, with signals from Caracol TV and RCN TV) in its penultimate game in preparation for the two objectives of the Néstor Lorenzo process: the qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup and the Copa América next year, which the Argentine coach admitted yesterday that he wants to win.

“Win it. Go win it. The goal is to win every game we play. We are going to find what football presents in each game, but all we propose is to play to win”declared Lorenzo at the press conference in Mestalla.

Next to him, at the main table, Díaz looked happy, excited to shine again dressed in yellow. In 37 games with the National Team, Díaz scored eight goals and provided one assist. But he has not scored for a year and three months: the last one was in Bolivia, in March 2022.

“Very happy, a privilege for me to return to the National Team. Being representing the country makes me very happy, always aware of when we were playing. I think that many things have been gained as we get to know each other, not only with the players, but also with the coaching staff. Each comrade is getting used to it, that’s where the road goes,” Díaz declared.

At 26 years old, Díaz appears as the head of a generation that has been pushing in search of an opportunity and to take over from Falcao, James, Cuadrado, Ospina and other heads of the generation that went to two World Cups and shone in Brazil in 2014.

Yaser Asprilla, Jevin Castaño, Jorge Carrascal and Jhon Arias have been growing on that relay list, just to talk about some of those who are called up for this double duel, today against Iraq and Tuesday against Germany, in Gelsenkirchen.

“Those who have been coming to the National Team have been coupling in a very good way. We are all part of the group, the teacher is seeing everyone, so I think it is being done well, it has already been seen that we are improving more every day, they fit into the group and that is good for the National Team, everyone knows what he has to do when he comes,” Díaz explained.

The guajiro lasted nine months out of the National Team. Six of them were unable to play due to a knee injury that seemed simpler, but it got worse.

“He had been doing a magnificent process, he was very happy with what he was doing. The injury was very hard for me, but I knew how to get out, I got much more motivated, I worked a lot more to be able to play football and be in the National Team. I will do what I have been doing from the beginning, contribute to the National Team and to my teammates. The union makes the team, ”he said.

Díaz is clear about his goals, both in the continental tournament and in the qualifiers: “Obviously we are going to try to get into the World Cup, it is one of the great objectives we have, the Copa América is closer. We are going to look for each game to win it, we come to that, get the three points and start the tie well. I don’t think it crosses our minds not being in that World Cup”.

