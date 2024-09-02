Hopes have now faded for the 9-year-old girl who underwent surgery in Thailand following a brain tumor. The little one Greta he didn’t make it, as a few hours ago he left this world. It all started in March and unfortunately the epilogue was one that none of us would have ever wanted to hear.

Here are the latest updates on the story.

The story of little G and her brain tumor

G she was a 9 year old girl who, like all girls her age, put her things away hopes in a tomorrow full of joy and happiness. These life plans changed in March, however. During a plane trip with her parents, the little girl began to experience a strong malaise.

The heachache it became unbearable and after landing in the city of Phuket The little girl underwent tests and various medical examinations. The doctors in Thailand then decided to to operate it immediately, as the situation appeared very serious and complex.

After the operation she was repatriated to Italy where she was hospitalised at theBambino Gesù Hospital of Rome in the department of neuro-oncology. The doctors then diagnosed her with a very serious cancer to the brain which, unfortunately, had already caused several damages to the little girl.

Goodbye G: the disease has got the better of him

After several months the news arrived news that none of us would have wanted to hear, as on August 31st Greta finally left turned off. Obviously the Municipality of Rome, all the hospitals and the various political personalities have shown great pain regarding the passing of little G.

