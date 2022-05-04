The death of his father led Lorenzo Fragola to think about retiring, but now, thanks to a special friend, he got up again

Since his participation in the 2014 edition of X Factor, everyone thought that the career of Lorenzo Fragola could take off towards enormous success. Life, however, has decided to put obstacles in front of the young singer which, for a period, have undermined this possibility. Today Lorenzo seems to have found the strength to start again and to get closer to his beloved music, also thanks to a special friend.

Credit: lorenzofragola – Instagram

The last few years have not been easy for Lorenzo Fragola. After a career start which seemed to lead him to extraordinary success, life has decided to put him in front of the obstacles apparently insurmountable.

First Covid, then the disease that hit his father Davide and that eventually took him away, last August 16, to only 56 years old.

In particular, this mourning deeply affected the young Sicilian singer, so much so that it was the same closed in on himselfeven thinking of abandoning music forever.

Lorenzo was very attached to his dad, who had him always accompanied and supported in every path he had decided to undertake.

New project for Lorenzo Fragola

Credit: lorenzofragola – Instagram

Time, although not long, has now passed. And Lorenzo Fragola seems to have regained strength to get up and move on.

After weeks of absence from social networks, yesterday he published a new post on Instagram, in which he explained why he stopped and, above all, why he is now ready to go again.

“Here we are. A few years have passed since the last project; there was Covid and there was a lot of things for everyone. Personally, I have also experienced the most difficult moment of my life so far. “



Credit: lorenzofragola – Instagram

The singer from Catania makes his debut. Then he continues:

Those who know me well know that I don’t talk much about my private life, but when you first experience illness and then a traumatic bereavement, you need to take the time to heal your wounds. On this journey I met this friend here, Mario. I have known him since I was a teenager and he shares with me the path in music and the same dreams / anxieties / goals.