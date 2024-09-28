According to the criteria of

Support for this law comes not only from consumers, but also from small businesses. The latter are particularly affected by the additional fees applied when customers pay by credit card. Card fees can lead to unexpected costs for business ownerswhich directly affects their profit margins.

Besides, The survey revealed that 82 percent considered it unfair to apply commissions on tipsharming both workers and businesses. This broad public support is being key to advancing the implementation of the law, which is scheduled to go into effect in July 2025.

However, the regulations have a strong opposition from several banking organizations. Among them are the American Bankers Association and the Illinois Bankers Association, which sued in an attempt to block the law’s implementation.

The two Florida cities where credit card rates are highest

According to a report that made up the site They expire, the cities of Lakeland and Palm Bay of the state of Florida They are among the locations with the highest credit card rates in the United States.

According to the analysis, which was based on young people from Generation Z, these Florida towns have a annual increase in credit card rates by this population sector 11.3 percent in Lakeland and 12.2 percent in Palm Bay.