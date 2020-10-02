The Brussels Court of Appeal on Thursday, October 1, ruled in favor of the artist Delphine Boel, the illegitimate daughter of the former King of Belgium, who is now officially entitled to the title of princess.

This is reported by the Belgian TV and radio channel RTBF.

In addition to the title of princess, s can take the name of his father – Saxe-Coburg-Gotha. Her children Josephine and Oscar are also entitled to the titles of princess and prince, their names will now be preceded by the appellation “His (her) Royal Highness”.

“A legal victory in court will never replace the love of a father, but it gives a sense of justice”, – said the lawyer Boel Mark Uyttendale.

The publication reminds that in January of this year, Albert II admitted that he was the father of Dolphina Boel, who had been proving kinship for more than ten years. Her mother, Baroness Cybill de Celis Longchamps, claimed to have been in a relationship with Albert II for about 18 years – until he became king.

On the day of the abdication of Albert II in 2013, Delphine’s mother Boel gave an interview in which she told the public about her connection with the former king of Belgium and their daughter. After the abdication of Albert II and, accordingly, the lifting of his immunity to immunity, Boel was able to initiate legal proceedings against him.

However, the former king of Belgium did not recognize kinship for a long time. Only after the court ordered him to undergo a DNA test, threatening him with a fine of 5 thousand euros per day in case of refusal, did he agree to admit that he was the father of Dolphina Boel.

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote that the 18-year-old Belgian princess entered the military academy.

A photo: https://www.rtbf.be/

22

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter