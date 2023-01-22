A crater, the color of wheat, sinks into the Amazon amid miles of virgin forest. It is not a natural phenomenon but an excavation produced by various heavy vehicles, which have unearthed a gold mine near the Catrimani river, not far from the border between Brazil and Venezuela. All illegally.

But how could such heavy hydraulic excavators reach the heart of the forest? Simple: through a road – also completely illegal – that “pierces” the Amazon and penetrates the Yanomami indigenous territory, inhabited by different peoples and some communities that have no contact with the outside world.

The existence of the artery, he dubs “estrada para o chaos” (literally: the road to chaos), was denounced by the Brazilian Rede Globe and from Greenpeacewho flew over the area taking these impressive images, taken by Valentina Ricardo for the environmental organization.

Towards industrial hell

It is a path of almost 150 kilometers that connects the western regions of the Brazilian state of Roraima to the Terra Indígena Yanomami. Here, in an area the size of Portugal, live 27 thousand people belonging to the Yanomami and Ye’kwana peoples. Among these communities, some are completely isolated or at least have been so far. The illegal road comes within 16 kilometers of one of these villages, threatening the lives as well as the territory of indigenous peoples.

Mud-caked miners, heavy machinery, scaffolding, high-pressure hydraulic pipes: the landscape created by the illegal mining of gold and other minerals resembles a veritable industrial hell whose only occupation is to destroy the land for profit. And this is not an exaggeration.

Local communities accuse the garimpeiros, some with suspected ties to known drug traffickers, of sexual violence and of causing a series of outbreaks of malaria and the closure of various health facilities. Their presence is harmful both for the health of the inhabitants and for the environment: the rivers have levels of mercury never seen before, due to the passage of an illegal fleet of a hundred ships employed in the smuggling of minerals. Thus, due to the devastation, the minors suffer from malnutrition and many other diseases. And it is precisely the Yanomami women who denounce it, as they wrote to the new president Lula in an open letter published at the end of November by the Rokoari community: «Today the forest is sick and when our forest is sick, we all get sick», yes reads in the letter disclosed by the Hutukara Associação Yanomami. “It’s full of excavations. In the past the water was clean while today it is dirty, the rivers are yellow and even the eyes of the fish are changing, they appear tired and other animals also seem different, thin, sick».

“The arrival of the miners feeds the malaria,” the letter continues. “Before, when there weren’t so many, there was little disease. Now children are dying of malaria, malnutrition, pneumonia and worm infestation.” It is a thriving environment for crime: «The garimpeiros threaten us. They harass girls and offer money for sex, but we don’t want our daughters and granddaughters handed over to them. They attract young men and their wives and make them dependent on the little processed food they receive in payment. In short, it is a real hell that has lasted for decades.

Violence multiplier

Between 1987 and 1990, according to the Brazilian Ministry of Health, almost 14 percent of the Yanomami died of diseases transmitted by miners, whose activities caused the destruction of riverbeds, the contamination of soils and hydrocarbons with mercury and of groundwater and an explosion of crime. Phenomena destined to worsen due to the new road illegally built in the forest. In fact, according to Greenpeace, the new artery could increase the destructive effects of illegal mining on indigenous lands by more than tenfold. The garimpeiros often depend on river or air transport, which increase production costs, but the opening of the new route allows the arrival of vehicles, men and materials by land, also allowing the construction of structures that facilitate the exploitation of the territory as distributors petrol stations, airfields and secondary roads.

And that’s nothing new: according to the MapBiomas project, between 2010 and 2020, the mining areas within the Brazilian indigenous territories increased by 495 percent, especially in the areas inhabited by the Munduruku, Kayapó and Yanomami peoples. Right here the situation is degenerating. A report published last April by the Instituto Socioambiental (ISA) claims that the years of the Bolsonaro government have been the worst for the Yanomami Indígena Land since it was established in 1992. Mining activities have already affected over 44,000 hectares of land, affecting the 56 percent of the population. According to the Hutukara Associação Yanomami, there are at least 20,000 garimpeiros currently active in the area, where in 2021 the presence of the Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC), one of Brazil’s main criminal organizations, dedicated to the trafficking of precious minerals, was also ascertained. drugs and weapons.

However, the indigenous people hope in Lula, who with his first decrees repealed Bolsonaro’s plan which favored the garimpo. On the other hand, with the Greenpeace mission, there was also the deputy Sonia Guajajara, appointed by the president to lead the new ministry for the protection of indigenous peoples. In the hope that the Bolsonarists fail in their coup attempts. Boa luck!