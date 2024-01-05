The illegal macro party held in Fuente Álamo (Murcia) under the name Big Fucking Party 2024, has come to an end this Friday after five days of uninterrupted partying. During midday, the last stage that was still standing inside the municipal speed circuit, which has been out of use for years and has been occupied since last Saturday by thousands of people, was dismantled. The rave, which was already celebrated in a very similar way last year on the same dates in La Peza (Granada), has concluded one day before Epiphany, when it was expected to end. The end of the party was carried out in an organized manner and in compliance with security measures, although the mayor of Fuente Álamo, Juana María Martínez (PP) has warned that the operation cannot be considered over while there are attendees still in the venue and until The damage has not been assessed or the waste resulting from the party has not been removed.

The celebration has hardly affected the towns in the area and there have been no major incidents, but it has resulted in a total of 200 administrative sanctions and one person has been arrested for drug trafficking, according to information provided by the Government Delegation in the Region of Murcia. The Civil Guards of Traffic have filed 57 complaints after carrying out drug detection tests on drivers and another 14 for Road Safety violations. Possession or consumption of drugs has also been reported 92 times and 14 complaints have been processed for violations of the Road Safety Law. The Local Police of Fuente Álamo has also filed 20 complaints for camping in unauthorized areas.

The event kicked off last Saturday, when the organizers broke the lock that gives access to the circuit and began to install the sound equipment, stages, shops and fast food stands that during the week have made up a city nomad of 10,000 inhabitants; a parallel society with its own rules and economic system. From that moment on, the call began through messaging and social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram or Facebook groups such as Teknival. Little by little, thousands of vehicles and people were joining a rave whose resources, organizational capacity and material deployment have nothing to envy of a festival managed by a promoter, with large stages, powerful and quality sound, and a variety of food trucks that sold crepes, pizzas or homemade hamburgers. None of the attendees consulted have offered details to identify the organizers.

Although the attendees have given up a little before Three Kings Day, as expected after the precedent of the Big Fucking Party 2023 – extended until January 6 -, there have been five days of uninterrupted partying. Almost half of the participants came from other countries – especially France, Italy and Germany – and arrived in motorhomes. Some came to make the most of their vacations and others were nomads who go from party to party claiming that this is a completely legitimate “culture” and “way of life.”

The strategy followed by the Civil Guard in this situation has been more one of attrition than shock. On Wednesday, the Government Delegation ruled out an eviction to avoid greater evils, and it was decided to prevent the return of all vehicles that left the premises to guarantee safety on the roads and to reduce the volume of the party. In this way, the rave It was losing steam and this Thursday, six of the seven stages were already removed in trucks from the organizers. In addition, half of the vehicles left the venue, showing that the party could end earlier than planned.

Although the music could be heard for several kilometers, the place was chosen strategically by the organizers and the macro-party has hardly had an impact on the normality of the surrounding towns. The most populated in the area (17,589 inhabitants), Fuente Álamo, is 13 kilometers from the venue and its citizens agreed when pointing out that, as long as they did not leave waste, they did not view the celebration of the celebration with bad eyes. party.

The Big Fucking Party 2024 has not been free of political brawl either. The regional leader of Vox, José Ángel Antelo, has been demanding the dissolution of the event since the beginning. The position was quickly branded as “repressive” by the Podemos regional deputy, Victor Egiowho encouraged the organizers to organize a similar party again in the same venue next year in a video broadcast through his account on X (formerly Twitter) and recorded from inside the illegal party itself.

Although the duration of the rave was somewhat less than the previous year, the majority of attendees agreed that it had been a very positive experience and expressed their willingness to repeat it next year. It is expected, therefore, that there will be a new edition of the Big Fucking Party in 2025. The dates and name of the event are predictable. But it takes a year to know the place where it will be held.

