An unauthorized macro party, the so-called Big Fucking Party 2025, brings together hundreds of people arriving from different parts of Spain and Europe on land located in the industrial estate next to the Ciudad Real airport. In fact, more than 500 vehicles have camped on the esplanade to celebrate the new year at this rave.

This was explained by the deputy mayor and Security Councilor of the Ciudad Real City Council, Ricardo Chamorro, who recalled that the last edition of this festival was held on land in Fuente Álamo (Murcia) and the previous one in La Peza (Granada). ), where brought together more than 8,000 people summoned by social networks.

The party began this New Year’s Eve, around 9:30 p.m. when the Local Police learned that Hundreds of vehicles were collapsing the A-43 Highway that connects Ciudad Real with Puertollano. This led the State Security forces and bodies to ask at midnight not to circulate on this communication route.

The location chosen by the organizers this year has been near the Ciudad Real airport, a place that has been under surveillance by state security forces since the early hours of this Wednesday. The National Police has established a device to prevent possible incidents, but “for the moment” the concentrated people “are in a totally peaceful attitude” and “no incident” has been recorded.

The agents, Chamorro pointed out, had to assist and support the Civil Guard, which has jurisdiction over this type of road, after more than 500 cars collapsed on the highway. Furthermore, he recalled that These types of spontaneous parties, which do not have authorization, can last several days, as happened last year in Murcia or the previous year in Granada.

For his part, the subdelegate of the Government in the province of Ciudad Real, David Broceño, has launched a message of tranquility to citizens and has indicated that both the National Police and the Civil Guard are working in a coordinated manner to guarantee everyone’s safety.

“There is no problem of citizen security and the measures have been implemented. controls on access roads to the place where the event is held, on the A-43 Highway to ensure fluid traffic and avoid any type of accident,” said Broceño.

Likewise, he has commented that the State Forces and Corps work to preserve tranquility in the area and guarantee compliance with the law, while calling for the citizen collaboration and prudence in movements near the affected area. Last year, Big Fucking Party 2025 lasted six days, until Epiphany.