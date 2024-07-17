Last weekend, the match for the 2024 Copa América final, which was to be played between Argentina and Colombia, had to be delayed for several minutes due to Several fans caused a disturbance and forced their way in to the Hard Rock Stadium where the sporting event was to take place. The authorities acted and have announced that Among those arrested are at least eleven illegal immigrants.

According to a report released by the media The New York Post Miami authorities reported that they had arrested 27 people accused of participating in the riots during the Copa America final.

Among those arrested, Luis Beltrán Martínez and Elkin Mayorga have been identified, both Colombian citizens who have been accused of assaulting a police officer and breaking and entering.

In the particular case of Mayorga, also will face charges of being intoxicated, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest with violenceIt was revealed that the Colombian crossed the southern border illegally in March 2022 through Arizona and was arrested by border agents. Days later he was released with a tracking device, part of the alternatives to detention program. A month later it was removed, although the reasons are unknown.

Argemiro Rodriguez was also identified, Colombian who was arrested at the stadium. It was later revealed that he arrived illegally in the United States from Arizona in October 2021 and was released from custody the following month due to his overweight.

Another Colombian migrant, Dillan Parra Castro, also appears on the list, who illegally crossed the border in McAllen, Texas, in 2021 and was released by immigration authorities two months later.

Another was Brandon Poeda, a Colombian who, according to the documents to which the media had access, crossed the border in California in July 2022 and was released with a tracking device the next day.

What will happen to the migrants who caused riots at Hard Rock Stadium?

According to the authorities’ count, The match between Colombia and Argentina for the Copa America final was delayed by around 75 minuteswhich caused fans to become impatient and problems to begin.

It has been identified that many even took advantage of the poor security to crawl through the air conditioning ducts and jump the protection lines.

Beyond the legal consequences for having participated in the riots to break into the Hard Rock Stadium last Sunday, The migrants’ case has already been referred to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service, (ICE).

In fact, immigration authorities announced that they have identified at least eleven people who were arrested and now will face proceedings that will most likely end in deportation.