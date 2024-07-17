The Republican National Convention is on a second day Tuesday, attacking the rise in illegal immigration under President Joe Biden. That is precisely what former US President Donald Trump was referring to at Saturday’s Butler, Pennsylvania, rally when Thomas Matthew Crooks pulled the trigger of his semi-automatic rifle. The former president turned and pointed to a graphic on a giant screen to show his supporters. Trump says that move saved his life. Two-thirds of his supporters believe it was “divine providence or the will of God” that intervened, according to an Ipsos/Reuters poll.

“Look at that graph. Look at the arrow at the bottom, the big red arrow. That’s when I left office, that was the low point, and that’s coming from government services, from border patrol,” Trump said just before the shooting. He continued: “So that arrow is the lowest number of illegal immigrants ever in recorded history. And then the worst president in the history of our country came in and look what happened to our country. Probably 20 million people. And that graph is a little bit old, probably two months old, if you want to really see something, look at what happened…” Those were his last words before being hit in the ear, lying on the ground and being covered by Secret Service agents.

Senator Ron Johnson explained in an interview with Fox in Milwaukee that it was a graphic he had shown Trump on the plane on the way to a rally. The former president liked it and after some graphic modifications he decided to use it. On Saturday it appeared on several screens and when Trump was explaining its meaning to the attendees, the attack occurred.

“That chart I was going over saved my life,” Trump told Republican Congressman Ronny Jackson, who was the White House physician during Trump’s presidency. as explained to The New York Times. “He said, ‘Border Patrol saved my life. I was looking over that Border Patrol chart. If I hadn’t pointed to that chart and turned my head to look at it, that bullet would have hit me right in the head,'” he added.

Videos from the moment before the attack show Trump turning around and pointing at the graphic several times. It is impossible to know to what extent it is true that the bullet would have hit his head had he not moved. Trump himself gave another explanation after the attack: “Only God prevented the unthinkable from happening,” he wrote on his social network.

His supporters agree with this theory. 65% of registered Republicans believe that Trump’s survival showed that he was “favored by divine providence or the will of God.” according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. Eleven percent of Democrats also agreed with that statement in the poll, which was conducted online and surveyed 1,202 American adults nationwide, including 992 registered voters.

At the beginning of the year, Trump himself posted a video on his social network (And God created Trump) In this video, Trump is portrayed as a true Messiah sent directly by God to save the United States, using the voice of a famous deceased announcer recreated with artificial intelligence. The video, with language resonating with the Bible, offended some evangelical pastors in Iowa at the time. The former president (or the team that manages his networks) later deleted the message, but Trump has become the favorite of evangelical Christians. They have considered him a martyr, a persecuted man and now, a hero saved by divine providence.