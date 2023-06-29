For my dear Talinafor my unforgettable compadre Rochaa generation that we will never leave.

THE ILLEGAL CAMPAIGNS

well the President Lopez Obradorthe oppositionthe pre-candidates and the INEthey will be able to say mass, I don’t know what they resolved last night, but the reality is that everyone is breaking the electoral law. He, with his pre-campaign to confirm the successor who will consolidate his fourth transformation, and his opponents to prevent it.

Today we live two disguised electoral campaigns. The officialto confirm your coordinator of the defense committees of the fourth transformation, and the one in front to elect another coordinator, this one from the Broad Opposition Front, in both cases, to decide their respective presidential candidates.

But since they are in a hurry and the law gets in the way, they mock it with everyone’s approval. Lopez Obrador to end the internal succession conflict, the opponents to say that they exist.

Presidentafter the unforeseen setback of the 2021 elections, he decided to bring forward the hunting season that led him to an unsustainable point and he had to rush the method of selection of your candidateprompting the opposition to follow him.

In this way, those who call caps, converted into their evangelists, they only spread their good news without provoking any emotion and thus they will spend two months yawning. And in front they will go against Lopez Obradornot against his chips, as is the method of the opposition in any electoral process, as he always did.

The attraction, then and as always, will be in the oppositionnot in the ruling party that cannot get out of the presidential line.

And all this transit occurs in a collective violation of the law, which no one denounces.

There is no doubt that there is complicity from everyone, you know, so they don’t get offended.

remnants

1. BAJAN.- Just on Tuesday, Lily Tellez He assured me that he would not drop out of the race for the opposition presidential candidacy. The next day, yesterday Wednesday, he announced that he was getting off. Because? Well, it became clear to him that there are loaded dice for Xochitl Galvez, which is nonsense. And they forget that after winning the Miguel Hidalgo delegation, he lost it in three years;

2. CLAUDIA.- The bells they have always been crushers of collaborators who fight for the smile of the candidate or candidate. I say this because with so many advisors who have Claudia Sheinbaum, she has passed to a second term, her survival being the first. That’s why they take care of themselves and not her. There is the tweet that went up with her birth certificate, which he later took down and then went up again with a bravado; and

3. TEDDY.- Yesterday when the president spoke of the 16 kidnapped from Chiapas, jumped to the subject of a stuffed animal, amlito, and, what a coincidence, an assistant brought one in the morning. She gave it to him and celebrated: whatever my little finger says. The point, already in frivolity, is that the stuffed animal looks more like Claudio X than him.

see you tomorrow but In private.

