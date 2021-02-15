The ‘Illa effect’ worked clearly yesterday and brought victory to the PSC after years of electoral defeats. Miquel Iceta’s party won the Catalan elections in number of votes and tied in 33 seats with ERC by achieving a spectacular increase in the new Parliament, almost doubling parliamentarians compared to 2017, largely thanks to the dragging of the candidate and the loss of Citizens . Its weak flank is that it did not achieve the objective of snatching the absolute majority from the independence movement, which may be tempted to maintain the spiral of tension and confrontation with the State. However, Illa was eloquent. “The change is here to stay and we have taken the first step,” he proclaimed last night when announcing that he will present his candidacy for the investiture as president in the Parliament, aware that, in principle, he does not have enough allies for this purpose.

With a participation that has not reached 54%, the PSC is once again hegemonic in the large municipalities, especially in the metropolitan area of ​​Barcelona. The independence process had decimated their space. Salvador Illa has recovered the story with a transversal claim: the useful vote to change the cycle. “The change is unstoppable,” he stressed.

The data speaks volumes. The PSC goes from having 17 seats (with 606,659 votes) to obtaining 33 parliamentarians and almost 630,000 votes despite the increase in abstention. A good part from Ciudadanos, which in 2017 obtained more than a million votes and 36 deputies. The final photograph is far from Pasqual Maragall’s 52 seats in 1999, but the map has completely changed. Later, the procés limited the space of the party, which bottomed out in 2015 with 17 seats, with a fourth position behind Ciutadans, Junts and ERC.

Turn page



The ‘Illa effect’ has been based on a direct message: turn the page without revenge to end the decline. “Catalonia wants Spain and Spain wants Catalonia,” sums up an ideologue from his speech. The arrival of Illa from the Ministry of Health to the electoral race soon placed him among the favorites. The PSC saw it feasible to be the first in number of votes, as happened to Maragall against Mas in 2003. But their expectations were stagnant in the second week of the campaign. The socialist candidate managed to polarize and that gave him prominence, but at the same time he was the center of everyone’s criticism and that wear he accused among the undecided.

THE PHRASE: Salvador Illa – Socialist candidate. “This victory serves to write a new page in Catalonia, that of the reunion, to look at us again and find ourselves”

The PSOE considers Operation Illa a great political success, although it hopes that it will bear fruit in the medium term because the socialist candidate has no allies to govern. But he believes that it can lead to the end of the blocks. Pedro Sánchez’s chief of staff, Iván Redondo, already recovered from the coronavirus and in Barcelona since Wednesday, was very satisfied yesterday after Illa’s express gratitude for his collaboration. “Salvador Illa’s victory revalidates President Sánchez’s commitment to dialogue,” said Miquel Iceta, euphoric. “The night I’ve always dreamed of,” he confessed.